Diablo 4’s Patch 1.1 Update Seriously Hurt the Game, But Can Blizzard Bounce Back?

When Diablo 4 launched, many gamers thought it was a fun and addictive experience. The title was a far cry from the lofty heights of Diablo 2, but it more than made up for the mistakes of Diablo 3 and Diablo Immortal. But now that the honeymoon period is over, and after a recent update, some gamers have changed their minds about Diablo 4, calling it a “typical” Activision Blizzard experience. That is not the compliment it used to be.

This week, Blizzard released Diablo 4’s first big patch for its first season, Season of the Malignant, and the patch notes are readily available. To say gamers hate the changes that come with Patch 1.1 would be an understatement of devilish proportions. For those who are having trouble translating the patch note’s jargon, here are the important takeaways:

All classes now deal less damage and take more damage The cooldown reductions of many skills are now longer Leveling and and Helltide event farming take much harder

Needless to say, you don’t have to search very long to find gamers criticizing these changes. The official Diablo 4 forums, for instance, are filled with people claiming that the nerfs have ruined the game’s fun factor. Many posts and thread responses consist of gamers claiming they plan on protesting the patch by either not playing or uninstalling Diablo 4. And right on cue, disgruntled gamers swooped onto Metacritic to carpet review bomb the game to a 2.3 rating (and falling).

YouTube is just as packed with content creators criticizing the patch. The popular streamer Asmongold has made no less than five videos on the subject — one of which is a 1.5-hour long rant — and he isn’t alone. Another Youtuber, Rurikhan, believes the nerfs were intended to frustrate gamers and push them towards seasonal play, where most of the monetization will take place. Forbes kind of echoes this sentiment, although the outlet believes Blizzard nerfed stats to balance out the Malignant Heart buffs. While that claim will be put to the test throughout Season of the Malignant, Rurikhan also believes that the patch nerfs will hurt gamers’ opinion of Diablo 4, which is probably more important than the nerfs themselves.