Diablo 4 Season 1 Update: Release Time, Battle Pass Costs, and More

Furthermore, we now know Diablo 4 Season 1 will launch on July 20 at 10 a.m. PDT, 12 p.m. CT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. GMT, and all other corresponding global times (at least according to the team’s current plans). The development team also indicated that a sizeable update patch will be released on July 18 ahead of Season 1’s official debut, but we’re still waiting on more information regarding that pre-season update at this time.

How Much Does Diablo 4 Season 1’s Battle Pass Cost?

Like many battle passes, Diablo 4’s pass is divided into two tracks: a free track and a premium track. The free one is…well, free, and will include 27 unlocks. The premium battle pass, meanwhile, will cost 1000 Platinum (which comes out to $10). Alternatively, you can spend 2,800 Platinum (approximately $25) to purchase the accelerated battle pass, which functions similarly to the premium battle pass but automatically unlocks 20 tiers worth of rewards. If you purchased the Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition, that version of the game comes with an accelerated battle pass (but only one of them).

Since battle passes are seasonal, does that mean you will have to purchase a new one each season? At the moment, that appears to be the case. While many games with seasonal battle passes dole out some premium currencies as battle pass rewards, that doesn’t appear to be the case with Diablo 4. If you want Platinum, you’ll have to purchase it from the shop. If there are any changes to that system, they will likely not be introduced until future seasonal updates.

However, please note that you do not have to purchase a battle pass to access the rest of the Season 1 update. For that matter, you don’t have to purchase a battle pass to access the most substantial content on the battle pass. The only things that “free” players will not be able to unlock on the battle pass are the premium cosmetic items. All other unlocks will be available to all players. Even Smoldering Ashes (which unlock gameplay boosts) will be available to free and premium Battle Pass owners. However, because those Smoldering Ash rewards are tied to your Seasonal character’s level, you won’t even be able to unlock them early simply by spending money on the battle pass.

What Else Is Included In the Diablo 4 Season 1 Update?

Each Diablo 4 season is meant to keep the game alive in-between premium expansions, and that is especially true with the upcoming season.

Season of the Malignant takes place after the main Diablo 4 campaign, so you will need to complete that campaign with a character before accessing seasonal realms. However, anyone who does play on those realms will witness a malignant force (pun definitely and defiantly intended) corrupting the creatures of Sanctuary, twisting their hearts and turning them into bigger and more dangerous threats.