Diablo 4: Most Broken Sorcerer Builds For the Endgame

Key Legendary Aspects and Unique Gear: Rainment of the Infinite, Aspect of Fortune, Aspect of Control, Aspect of Abundant Energy, Aspect of Overwhelming Currents

Full Skill Tree

This is a fascinating Lightning build that makes the most out of some slightly less obvious synergies in the Sorcerer package.

The basic idea behind this build is to use your Unstable Currents Ultimate as much as possible. So far as that goes, you have two main enablers: Overflowing Energy and Arc Lash. Overflowing Energy reduces your Shock cooldowns whenever Crackling Energy hits an enemy, and you’ll be generating a ton of Crackling Energy with this build. Arc Lash, meanwhile, reduces your cooldowns when you strike Stunned enemies, which is also pretty easy to proc with this build.

Teleport also becomes significantly more powerful in this build thanks to Rainment of the Infinite. That Unique item pulls enemies close to you and Stuns them whenever you use your Teleport ability. Both of those effects feed into the main goal of spamming Unstable Currents. Bunched-up enemies mean more Crackling Energy hits, and Stunned enemies can be spammed with Arc Lash to reduce your Unstable Current cooldown. When Unstable Currents is up, you become a cyclone of Lightning damage that can tear through packs of enemies in no time. Many of the passives in this build are intended to enhance your Unstable Currents damage, though it certainly does pretty well on its own.

That brings us to the Defensive abilities. Your Defensive abilities are so important in this build that we’re basically skipping two Skill sections to take all of them. Teleport is the obvious star of that section for the reasons noted above, but don’t overlook your other options. Ice Armor will keep you on your feet most of the time, Flame Shield is one of the best “oh s***” buttons in the game (that also offers extra damage), and Frost Nova lets you keep enemies grouped and helpless. Frost Nova might be the flex spot of this build, though I honestly don’t think there is a clearly best second option, unless you want to lean more into the burn damage package and run Hydra or Meteor. Besides, Iceheart Brais is very powerful Unique for any builds that rely on grouping enemies.