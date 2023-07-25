Diablo 4: How to Farm Wrathful Hearts

Once again, though, it’s not possible to directly craft a Wrathful Invoker. Instead, you’ll have to craft an Uncertain Invoker Cache and hope that you get lucky enough to find one in there. Much like the hearts themselves, though, it’s actually possible to find Invokers of any type out in the world. The drop rate for those Invokers seems to be higher in Malignant Tunnels, though you can certainly acquire them in dungeons and out in the open world.

Diablo 4: Where to Farm Wrathful Hearts

Farming Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 is actually incredibly easy. All you need to do is run through Malignant Tunnel dungeons and defeated the various Malignant enemies you find inside.

While there is no guarantee that you’ll receive a specific heart during those runs, you are guaranteed to receive several random Malignant Hearts simply by running and resetting these special dungeon areas. If you get the heart you’re looking for…great! If you don’t, you can always run the dungeons again or simply use the crafting materials you acquire along the way to try to find the heart you need via those methods.

While you can also acquire Malignant Hearts via running “normal” content, there really is no point in running anything but Malignant Tunnels if you’re farming hearts. The drop rate for those items is guaranteed in those areas, and you’ll quickly acquire more hearts than you know what to do with simply by running through them.

What you really need to know is how to farm Wrathful Hearts. After all, those are not only the rarest hearts in the game but they can’t directly be acquired via the crafting options that

At the moment, the best way to farm Wrathful Hearts is to reach the mission “The Cold Hard Truth” as part of Diablo 4 Season 1’s questline (it’s the final mission in that questline). The end of that mission sees you battle a new boss known as Varshan the Consumed. That boss will always drop a Wrathful Heart after he is defeated, which makes him the only guaranteed source for Wrathful Hearts in the game.