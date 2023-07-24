Diablo 4 Season 1: Best Necromancer Build For Leveling

More importantly, nothing that this style of build relies on was seriously nerfed in the latest update. That means that the strategy of this build is the same as it ever was. Generate corpses, use Corpse Explosion and Blight to pollute the area, and let your minions do most of the dirty work. The various benefits you’ll be taking along the way will offer valuable minion buffs and enemy debuffs. Your minions will benefit from fighting in the cursed areas and your enemies will not be able to escape them. It’s a hilariously powerful way to clear dungeons in record time.

Actually, this is one of the rare builds where you don’t want to grab new skills over upgrading old ones while leveling. Instead, you should fully upgrade Blight and Corpse Explosion as soon as possible. Those abilities will do the majority of work in this build for the majority of the leveling process. They’re the skills that turn the battlefield into an inhospitable wasteland, so you want to maximize their effectiveness as early as possible.

Corpse Tendrils offers a natural extension of everything else this build is doing, though you can get by without it for quite some time. It will make your clears even more efficient, but Corpse Explosion and Blight are the undisputed stars of the show.

Reap is an interesting flex piece in this build. Like many people, I prefer it for its ability to easily generate valuable corpses. However, Decompose offers an interesting ranged option that is still Shadowblight friendly. If you’re looking for pure damage output, Bone Splinters may be your best option. Ultimately, though, Reap and Decompose just synergize a bit better with everything that this build is really trying to do.

Army of the Dead is the biggest “missing” piece of this build. Theoretically, you could replace either Corpse Tendrils or Golem with Army of the Dead (probably Golem). Ultimately, though, it just never felt that necessary during the leveling process. I could see an endgame version of this build ultimately preferring to run it, but it’s kind of a glorious luxury until then. It’s there if you want it, though.

So far as weaknesses go, it’s worth noting that this build can struggle with some of the campaign boss fights. That’s obviously only a problem if you’re actually playing through the campaign, but it can be an annoyance from time to time. It’s ultimately just a relatively minor roadblock in the grand scheme of everything else that this build does so well, though.