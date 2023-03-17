Diablo 4 Beta: Ashava World Boss Spawn Times and Location

Giant, roaming bosses are nothing new in dungeon crawlers, including the Diablo series, but usually encountering (and surviving) them is a matter of luck. During the Diablo 4 betas, players will encounter the “gigaboss” Ashava with some regularity, but only because it will stick to a specific spawn schedule. If you want to fight this towering abomination for a chance at some sweet loot, you will have to follow its schedule as well.

Since beta participants will be limited to Diablo 4’s first act and opening level, the Fractured Peaks, they will also get to fight the game’s first world boss: Ashava. This towering demon is touted as a “whirlwind of pestilence” and is easily identified by her signature forearm blades and colossal stature. Blizzard suggests players do not try to fight Ashava alone (hence her world boss status). Unlike most Diablo 4 bosses, though, Ashava isn’t just waiting for beta players to just waltz into her lair. In order to fight this pest of the peaks, you have to find her first.

Ashava will spawn for only one day per beta period. During the Early Access test, Ashava will spawn on March 18 at 10 am, 12 pm, 10 pm, and midnight PDT. As for the Open Beta, Ashava will spawn on March 25 at 10 am, 12 pm, 10 pm, and midnight PDT. Admittedly, this schedule mostly caters to audiences who live on the West Coast since who in their right mind would wait until 3 am EST to fight Ashava? (Editor’s Note: I would, probably – Matt)

As of writing, we haven’t fought Ashava because she’s still hiding, so we aren’t 100% sure where she will spawn. However, some outlets and dataminers claim Ashava will rise out of The Crucible, which is in the bottom-right area of the Fractured Peaks. Judging by a video of a very early build of Diablo 4, prior to Ashava’s rampage, a timer will pop up in the game’s UI, right below the minimap. This ticking clock will tell players how long they have until Ashava is ready for a beatdown. Once we know more about her exact spawn habits, we’ll be sure to pass that info along.