Diablo 4 Beta: Best Classes For Early Access Players

However, the Barbarian’s biggest draw in the early stages of the game may just be their defensive abilities. Iron Skin is one of the more powerful personal shields in the early game, while Ground Somp is an incredibly effective AoE stun that can either buy you time or set up powerful follow-up strikes. You can certainly build a more aggressive Barbarian if you choose to do so, but early-game solo players learning the ropes will want to incorporate the class’ tanking and buff abilities. With the right skills, you’ll start to feel unstoppable for reasons that go beyond hubris.

The Barbarian’s lack of range abilities and longer cooldown times are their biggest drawbacks. You can certainly survive the melee onslaughts this game throws at you, but there will be times when you’ll wish that the game offered you at least a few more ways to defend yourself at a distance. While you’re waiting for your abilities to cool down, you’ll also be relying on super basic melee strikes, which isn’t always the most exciting way to play the game. Barbarians are the most gear-dependent class in the game at the moment, which means that you may have to depend a little more on drops than you may like.

Rogue – A Returning Class That Offers a Little Bit of Everything for Experienced Players

Anyone that was worried that the Diablo team had forgotten about Rogues and wasn’t going to show them the proper love for their return in Diablo 4 can put those fears to rest. It turns out that Rogues are absolute terrors who excel at many aspects of the game.

Like many other Rogues in most other RPGs, Diablo 4’s Rogues often rely on stealth and subterfuge to get the job done. Abilities like Shadow Step allow them to quickly move behind enemies and perform a devastating backstab, while Dark Shroud allows them to summon shadows that can absorb incoming damage. Those who prefer “gadgets” will want to rely on Blinding Smoke and Poison Trap to stun enemies and then force them to wade through a DoT cloud of pain. Rogues can even imbue weapons with special types of damage in order to exploit enemy weaknesses.

However, the Rogue’s most significant asset may just be their extensive array of ranged attacks. While not primarily a ranged class (unless you chose to build them that way), the Rogue’s ability to deal considerable damage from afar feels especially valuable when paired with the classes’ evasive maneuvers and melee combo potential. Open with some ranged strikes, unleash some close-range combos, and you’re laughing. Demons are dying, and you’re laughing.

Unfortunately, the Rogue is a pretty complex class by Diablo standards. They do not deal a ton of base damage in the early game, which means that there will be times when you’ll be overwhelmed by packs of even lesser foes. You really have to master this class’ positioning and timing in order to get the most out of them. If the idea of constantly staying on your toes while you acquire the resources needed to unleash your best attacks doesn’t sound like a good time, then you will struggle to love this class. The Rouge’s unique “stance” mechanic further adds to their complexity by forcing you to consider several methods of attack and how they pair with your chosen build and abilities.