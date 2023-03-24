Diablo 4: Best Builds For Necromancer, Druid, and Every Beta Class

The Diablo 4 Early Access beta gave some fans a taste of the long-awaited sequel, but it’s the game’s Open beta that most players are truly excited for. After all, that beta will not only give everyone the chance to try the game (regardless of whether they pre-ordered the retail version or not), but it will finally let us play with all five of Diablo 4‘s starting classes.

Before we dive into a few of the best early builds for all of those classes, here are a few things to keep in mind:

– As before, these builds are based on what we currently know about the game thanks to the Early Access beta, earlier previews, and datamined information. This article will be updated for the retail release of the game.

– This article primarily focuses on the best solo builds since that’s how many people may have to experience the beta until things open up a bit. For co-op players, be sure to always synergize with your partners. If they offer massive single-target damage, you might need to bring more AoE to the party. If you can turn a flexible skill slot into a party buff ability, it might be a good idea to pick that ability up.