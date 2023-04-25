Dead Island 2 Isn’t Ridiculous Enough

As you play Dead Island 2, though, it will soon become clear what kind of game Dead Island 2 shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t be the game that constantly asks you to meticulously scrounge for the dull resources needed to make minor upgrades to breakable weapons. It shouldn’t be the game that constantly asks you to hunt down batteries, fuses, and keys. It shouldn’t be the game that makes you work to unlock its limited two-player mode as so many modern games often do for no real reason. It most certainly shouldn’t be the game that forces you to participate in hours of frustratingly slow melee combat before the fun really begins.

To be fair, some of those more traditional survival horror design elements are clearly working as intended. They exist to slow your progress, sell the threat of the zombies themselves, and make you feel a sense of progression as your character goes from “guy with a wrench and a dream” to a superhero zombie slayer. More importantly, many of those design elements were key components of the original Dead Island. If there was a time to go reinventing the series’ wheel, it was about three developers ago.

However, there are numerous horror games out there that better utilize similar survival horror concepts. Most notably, Dying Light 2 makes more out of a lot of the core mechanics it shares with Dead Island 2, largely because it feels like Techland genuinely wanted to make a game in that style. Dambuster was obviously dealt a bad hand with Dead Island 2’s development woes, but it sometimes feels like they played it safe when they should have been fishing for that ace.

Dead Island 2’s ace could have easily been the utter ridiculousness the game embraces when it’s parodying “Hell-A” and modern popular culture with half-hearted jokes, but too often ignores in its gameplay that sometimes feels scared to throw conventions out the window and just let things break.

Well, I say “Let things break.” Dead Island 2 should embrace the philosophy seen in the Just Cause franchise, Saints Row 3, or even the underrated Mercenaries series and its “Playground of Destruction” approach to open-world gameplay. Those are the games that extended the absurdity of their premises to the ridiculousness of their gameplay by giving players the keys to a kingdom of destructive possibilities, waving goodbye, and saying “Have fun.”

Forget balance, forget survival, and forget those loose car batteries that seem to outnumber even the undead. Embrace fiery dropkicks, finding ways to turn environmental hazards into elaborate death traps, and the kind of overpowered abilities the game lets you spend tragically little time with.