Dead Island 2 Multiplayer: How to Unlock Co-Op Play

What good is a zombie apocalypse if you can’t survive it with your friends? Some of the best zombie games on the planet feature co-op, and Dead Island 2 is one of them.

The original Dead Island is a great zombie title that emphasized RPG-like leveling and skills, a looter shooter-esque weapon system, and co-op. Up to three players could team up to escape an island paradise overrun with zombies, and Dead Island 2 basically utilizes the same systems. However, Dead Island was released more than a decade ago, so its sequel offers a few more tricks when it comes to co-op and crossplay. Here’s how to enjoy the game’s various multiplayer options.

Dead Island 2: How to Unlock and Play Co-Op

Unlocking co-op in Dead Island 2 is one of the easiest tasks in the game. Just progress through the story, complete a mission or two, and you will earn the ability to play with friends in about an hour. The game’s UI will flash a message saying that you can play in co-op, so you literally can’t miss it. However, actually arranging a co-op session is a little more involved. Blame all the options the developers give you.

To start stomping zombie heads as a team, you can begin the co-op as early as the Main Menu. To do this, select “Continue Game,” but before you hit Play, select your preferred game type. These include Single Player, Public, Invite Only, and Friends Only. The first option bars anyone from teaming up with you, while the latter three turn you into a co-op host. “Public” lets anyone join via matchmaking, “Invite Only” ensures that only people you personally invite can join, and “Friends Only” restricts allies to your friends list. While you can’t change your co-op preferences mid-session, you can invite people while taking a breather. From the Menu (not the Player Menu), scroll down to Social, pick the friend you want in on the action, and fire an invite away.