Where to Find Dead Island 2’s Best Weapons

At the end of the day, Dead Island 2 is all about killing as many zombies as you can with as much style as you can. That being the case, you’re going to want to find the game’s best and most powerful weapons at some point.

As you have probably guessed, most of Dead Island 2‘s best weapons belong to the game’s Legendary and Unique categories. While you can’t go wrong with any of the weapons that fall into those classes, it turns out that there are quite a few powerful weapons in the game that you might overlook if you’re only looking for the rarest items. That being the case, here’s a brief guide on where to find the most powerful weapons in various stages of your Dead Island 2 adventure.

Dead Island 2’s Best Weapons: Emma’s Wrath

Emma’s Wrath is the undisputed best weapon in Dead Island 2.

This massive sledgehammer is capable of knocking down even the largest groups of enemies with its powerful Shockwave ability. However, it really shines in boss fights where its raw melee power absolutely rips through single targets. Few other weapons offer so much AoE and single-target melee damage potential. It also looks pretty badass.