Dead Island 2: Best Skill Card Builds For Every Character

Dead Island 2 ignores the traditional skill tree system in favor of the kind of skill card “deckbuilding” system we see in games like Back 4 Blood. While it takes a little while to find and equip all of those cards, the payoff is worth it. You can really come up with some creative skill card builds in this game if you’re willing to experiment.

Even if it takes you most of the game to acquire all the skill cards you need/want, you can still work toward an ideal character build while you’re filling your card collection. That being the case, here’s a rundown of some of the best late-game character build options and the basic strategies that each build is trying to pull off (so you can make the most of them along the way). Oh, and if you need any additional information on what these cards do, here’s a breakdown of every skill card in Dead Island 2 and their effects.

Dead Island 2: Best Amy Skill Card Build

Abilities: Dodge, Drop Kick, Dash Strike, Surgical Focus, Overhead Smash

Survivor Skills: Bob and Weave, Lightning Strike, Shin Shrapnel, Vivisuction