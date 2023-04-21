Dead Island 2: Best and Worst Characters In the Game

Dead Island 2 is at its best when the game is just letting you kill as many zombies as possible in the twisted town of Hell-A. Of course, the game is even more fun when you pick the playable slayer that lets you kill as many zombies as possible as effectively as possible.

While all of Dead Island 2‘s playable characters can get you through the game, some are simply better than others. That being the case, here’s a power ranking of every playable character in the game and why you should (or shouldn’t) pick them.

6. Bruno

Backstab: Bruno gets a moderate Damage boost when attacking zombies from behind.

Rapid Reprisal: Boost Bruno’s Agility and Heavy Attack Charges when he avoids attacks with a Block or Dodge.

Buno is Dead Island 2‘s version of the basic Rogue archetype, which means he boasts high critical damage and is looking to backstab zombies.