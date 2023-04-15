The Best Zombie Games Ever

Video games and media in general rely on quite a few well-worn tropes. One of the most well-worn of them all is zombies. Sometimes they are the product of a plague, other times they are the personal army of a necromancer. Regardless of the in-game explanation, zombies have been overused every now and then, and audiences have complained when developers try to overwhelm the market with zombie titles (which is apt since zombies generally attack with sheer numbers). But while the video game industry is overflowing with zombie titles, many still carry a spark of quality and are worth playing.

For this article, we should establish some ground rules about what counts as a zombie game. Titles such as Castlevania and Ghosts ‘n Goblins seem like shoe-ins, but zombies only make up a small portion of those titles’ enemy rosters. Even Total War Warhammer doesn’t make the cut since you can only field zombies in the Vampire Count and Vampire Coast armies (and maybe the Tomb Kings’ army if you consider mummies as desiccated zombies). We’re looking for games where zombies make up the entire enemy roster, or at least a sizable chunk. Also, for the sake of everyone’s sanity, let’s limit this article to one entry per franchise. Otherwise, most games on this list would stem from Resident Evil, and while nobody doubts the quality of many Resident Evil titles, let’s give other franchises some love.

15. DayZ

Many popular video games began life as mods. Team Fortress 2 and DOTA 2, for instance, trace their roots back to fan-made Quake and Warcraft 3 game modes, respectively. The same holds true of one of the best and most realistic zombie titles on the market.

DayZ is a survival game first and a zombie title second. The game doesn’t have a narrative outside of “survive,” and DayZ has many trappings of survival titles. Monitor gauges such as health, hunger, and hydration? Check. Loot and craft gear so you can gather the resources for better gear? Check. Zombies? Well, that’s not exactly a hallmark of survival games, but they’re still a constant threat.