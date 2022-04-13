Why A Link to the Past Is the Definitive Legend of Zelda Game

You get to see the Master Sword in A Link to the Past long before you’re able to retrieve it. Whenever you happen to stop by its resting place in the brightest part of a dark forest, you feel this sense of purpose, excitement, and…calm. It’s that last attribute I always return to whenever I think about what makes the Master Sword’s presence in A Link to the Past special. Sure, you know that the sword is going to increase your attack power, but it’s that feeling of belonging and peace that hits you whenever you’re in its presence that reveals its true purpose.

The moment you acquire the Master Sword in A Link to the Past is the moment that you and the game’s young protagonist finally feel like they’re fulfilling their destiny. Until that point, few pieces of “gear” in gaming history had ever made you feel that way. The star in Super Mario Bros. only lasted for a handful of seconds, and even the boss battle upgrades in Mega Man were sometimes only useful during certain situations.

By comparison, the Master Sword was this weapon that not only made you feel like you could take on the world but opened your eyes to entirely new elements of that world you wielded it in. The game allowed you to see this mystical item that was just out of reach, made you go on a quest worthy of its own game to acquire it, and then made the moment you did finally grab it feel like the real start of your adventure regardless of what you had done up until that point. Few weapons in gaming history until that point had been treated with such reverence, and few felt so good to finally acquire.

That’s the beauty of the Master Sword. No matter how many times we see it in a Zelda game, the moment we actually get to wield it still feels magical. It could have just been an equipment upgrade or a plot device, but it proved to be both. If you still feel that rush of excitement at the mere thought of acquiring the Master Sword whenever you play a new Zelda game, you have A Link to the Past to thank for that sensation.

A Link to the Past Found the Perfect Balance Between Combat and Puzzles

The original Legend of Zelda wowed pretty much everyone with its secrets, dungeons, and puzzles, but the game’s combat was barebones even by NES standards. The Adventure of Link greatly improved the original game’s combat, but it had to sacrifice much of the original game’s puzzles and complex dungeon designs in the process.

With A Link to the Past, the Zelda team finally realized the best way to incorporate puzzles and combat was to not only find a balance between the two concepts but to blend the best parts of those ideas together whenever possible.