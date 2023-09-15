Best Starfield Companions: How to Recruit Every Companion

However, by assigning a companion to your ship or an outpost, you can directly benefit from some of their abilities. For instance, if you assign a companion with two skill points in Energy Weapon Systems to your ship, your ship’s weapon systems will benefit from their presence so long as they are assigned to the ship.

Just note that this system only works if you have a companion assigned to the appropriate ship or outpost. So if someone on your roster offers a Starship Engineering skill bonus but you don’t have them actively assigned to your current ship (or you have them assigned to an outpost instead), you will not benefit from that bonus. That’s why it’s important to assign your companions and crew based on their areas of expertise.

What about skills like Chemistry and Gastronomy, though? Well, you dont’ directly benefit from those abilities and your companions also can’t directly perform those functions on their own. Instead, skills like those mean that those companions are more likely to find and give you items related to those abilities while they are traveling with you. At this time, it doesn’t appear that they offer additional benefits.

However, you should know that Starfield‘s companion skill system is…odd at best and quite possibly broken. There is some debate at the moment as to whether your companion’s skills are equivalent to the same skills you can acquire in the same areas, or if they instead offer a modified percentage boost in efficiency.

Because Starfield doesn’t always do the best job of giving you clear access to those statistics, it’s sadly difficult to tell exactly how beneficial certain abilities actually are. Furthermore, it seems like outpost skills may not be working entirely as intended at the moment, as they do not necessarily offer the noticeable benefits that other companion skills do. Hopefully, the Starfield team will clarify what those companion skills are actually supposed to do and if they are all functioning as intended.

Regardless, you are always better off assigning companions to the areas that suit their skills best, especially when it comes to combat and ships.