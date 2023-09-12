Starfield’s Best Quest Is Worthy of the Fallout Franchise

Located in the Charybdis System on Charybdis III, you won’t even be able to start Operation Starseed until you have a ship that is capable of traveling roughly 25-30 light years. That means you’ll need a better ship, the Piloting Skill upgrades needed to command that ship, and all the character levels and resources needed to acquire all of those things. Of course, that’s part of the reason why this mission is so special. Even after you’ve seen so many things that the game has to offer by the time you reach it, “Operation Starseed” shows that just about every corner of Starfield has a story that is just waiting to be discovered.

“Discovered” is certainly the keyword to use when talking about Operation Starseed. Even if you manage to reach Charybdis III, it may never occur to you to explore this seemingly irrelevant corner of the galaxy. Take a closer look at the planet, though, and you’ll notice that Charybdis III sports a unique landmark destination called “Crucible.” Land at Crucible, and you’ll be greeted by a surprisingly curt robot named Tobias who informs you that you have just stumbled upon a kind of secret sanctuary.

Though he’ll try to shake you down for Copper, Tobias is soon overridden by a young woman named Ada who is significantly more excited to see you. She soon informs you that the leaders of Crucible are stuck in a debate over what the residents of their secret society should do next. She advises you to speak to the oldest leader of Crucible, Franklin, for more information.

Go speak to Franklin, and you’ll soon discover that Ada has buried the lede. It turns out that “Franklin” is actually Franklin Delano Roosevelt: the 32nd president of the United States.

Interestingly, Franklin is not Crucible’s only famous resident. There are several of them, actually, and each has assumed a leadership role. For instance, there is Amanirenas: the former Queen of the Kingdom of Kush (great title, if you can get it)…

…Genghis Khan, who many of you may know from his previous attempts to conquer the entirety of the known world…