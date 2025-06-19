Andor Is Making Star Wars Culturally Relevant Again

This past weekend, I participated in the No Kings March in Manhattan. Despite rain and unusually cool weather for mid-June, the event at times felt like a cathartic exorcism—or at least a deep sigh of relief after long-simmering despair. It also acted as an exercise in civic duty for a hundred thousand or so likeminded New Yorkers. And during the otherwise familiar proceedings of peaceable assembling and civil strolling, there was a curious novelty I did not anticipate: a kind and determined woman passing out signs that read “I Have Friends Everywhere.”

The cryptic line is from the latest and final season of Andor, Tony Gilroy’s unapologetically sophisticated portrait of what a rebel alliance might actually look like if it were to resist sweeping imperial power (emphasis on the alliance aspect). In the Star Wars series, cagey spymaster Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) uses this same turn of phrase as a signal for the ephemeral power of his network of informers, spies, and dissidents, as well as a way for one rebel to tip their motivations to another. It also takes on bitter irony in the show since Luthen, in his lifetime of double-dealing and political paranoia, comes to believe he actually has no real friends at all. He even asserts there will be no sunrise for him, which has a tragic irony for anyone who knows where the Star Wars saga and its scrappy rebels’ journey is headed.

Of course Andor is not the first piece of pop culture detritus to be incorporated by a political movement in our own galaxy. I’m old enough to remember when the so-called resistance during the first Trump administration cut out signs quoting Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, asserting that “history has its eyes on you,” (mistakenly believing the leaders of that regime cared anymore than the “America First” brownshirts of nearly a hundred years ago did about how history would judge them). Conversely, there was that time in 2009 when Tea Party activists protested against Obamacare by likening the 44th president to Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight.

What is perhaps more interesting for the purviews of this article, then, isn’t that politically frustrated citizens see themselves as ragtag rebels; it’s that something produced under the largely innocuous umbrella of Lucasfilm in its Disney era has created a new piece of pop culture relevant enough to feel vital to the conversation of right now. Because despite Gilroy’s claims in the press that he views Andor’s story as apolitical—even as he is clearly pulling from historical contexts as varied as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in India in 1919 to the Peterloo slaughter in the UK’s own Manchester backyard in 1819–there is an undeniable urgency to the way the Ghorman Massacre is carried out in the Star Wars series, right down to the equivalent of imperial space cable news conditioning the populace to view the violence as instigated by protestors who were invaded by outside agitators. As Sen. Mon Mothma eerily puts it in a speech that gains her an arrest warrant, “The distance between what is said and what is known to be true has become an abyss.”