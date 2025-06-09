Mario Kart World: Is It Worth That Price?

When Mario Kart World was first revealed in January along with the Nintendo Switch 2, gamers were understandably excited. After all, it had been more than a decade since a brand new game in the beloved series had hit consoles.

And then in April, Nintendo revealed that Mario Kart World would retail for $80 if you didn’t get it as part of a bundle with the Switch 2 (in that case, it’s only $50 more than the console). That tempered the excitement quite a bit. As badly as Nintendo fans wanted a new Mario Kart, that $80 price point hasn’t been seen in regular edition console games since the Nintendo 64 era. And even then, not many games retailed for that price, or held it for long.

In 2025, most new triple-A games retail for $70. Quite a few still go for $60 at release. It’s asking quite a bit out of gamers during a time when the cost of everything just keeps going up.

So let’s get this out of the way first: Mario Kart World is a fantastic game. If it’s not the best in the series, it’s definitely part of that conversation. But is it actually worth dropping $80 on along with a brand new Switch 2? After spending four days with the game, I’m really struggling to justify that price.