Best Games to Play If You Love The Last of Us

The Last of Us is in the middle of a fungal zombie renaissance. HBO’s The Last of Us TV series has so far received stellar reviews and only gets better with each episode. We even now know that we can expect a second season. And if that’s still not enough, the show’s source material game (or at least a remake of it) will finally be released on Steam later this year. Truly, it’s no better time to be a Last of Us fan. Unless, of course, you already played The Last of Us Part 2 and still want more.

While we’re all waiting on pins and needles for The Last of Us Part 3 (assuming Naughty Dog ever makes it), at least there are quite a few games that can help you fill that Last of Us void in the meantime. While it’s hard to find a game that does everything that The Last of Us does, those looking for a bleak world, grizzled characters with questionable morality, zombies, and gripping narrative yarns will find those things in these games.

The Uncharted Franchise

Before Naughty Dog developed The Last of Us, the studio worked on the beloved Uncharted franchise: a series of action/adventure games that offered an almost Indiana Jones-like cinematic experience. They’re completely unconnected from The Last of Us’s post-apocalypse (aside from some Easter eggs), but that’s hardly a complaint.

In hindsight, the Uncharted series serves as a solid missing link between The Last of Us and Naughty Dog's PS2 Jak franchise. Uncharted combined the latter's platforming with the former's stealth and gunplay to create a sprawling love letter to the genre. Protagonist Nathan Drake is no Joel Miller, but he is just as likable thanks to his goofy charm and encyclopedic knowledge of history. If you want to know how Naughty Dog honed its skills to produce the beloved Last of Us games, playing the Uncharted series should give you a good idea.