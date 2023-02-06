The Last of Us: Who Is Kathleen In the Games?

While there is still quite a lot we don’t know about Kathleen, the basics of her character were established pretty early on in the series’ fourth episode. She is clearly the leader (or one of the leaders) of a group of humans who have taken over Kansas City. When we meet her, she’s actively hunting for a person named Henry who she believes was responsible for her brother’s death. She also seems to be hiding an incoming wave of Clickers from her people (at least that’s what we think that gurgling pit was meant to represent). Of course, Joel and Ellie have the grave misfortune of wandering into Kathleen’s corner of the world and getting caught in the crossfire of her battles.

In the game, Joel and Ellie do get caught in a city overrun by Hunters (the common name given to a faction of survivors in The Last of Us‘ world). In The Last of Us campaign, though, that city is Pittsburgh rather than Kansas City, and, as mentioned above, the Hunters are not led by Kathleen, her friend Perry, or…well, anyone for that matter. If that group does have a leader in the game, they are not clearly identified at that point in the campaign.

As for Henry…well, we won’t skip ahead too much, but there is a character called Henry who Joel and Ellie meet during their journey through Pittsburgh. However, as there is no Kathleen in the game, Henry clearly has no connection to such a character. That means the show will obviously change elements of his story somewhat.

So why is Kathleen in the show? Well, we don’t know the full answer to that question quite yet, but Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann recently said that Kathleen helps fill a role that didn’t necessarily exist at this point in the game’s story.

“I love the idea that there aren’t just good guys and bad guys,” Druckmann says. “Everybody’s trying to survive, everybody’s trying to live life to the fullest way they can. But often, the goals are competing with each other, and that’s where the interesting things happen.”

Series co-runner Craig Mazin (who apparently came up with the Kathleen character) expanded on that point by stating that the show “didn’t have to fulfill a need that the video game had, which was to send NPCs at you…so, it was important for us to ask the question, ‘Well, why are they enemies? What do they want?’ They’re not just evil people.”