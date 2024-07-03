Best Elden Ring DLC Talismans In Shadow of the Erdtree Are Unlocking Powerful New Strategies

Blessed Blue Dew Talisman

Slowly restoring FP probably doesn’t sound like the most exciting effect in the world. I hear you, and I tend to agree. However, this is one of those Talismans that is kind of hard to appreciate until you actually use it.

Blessed Blue Dew Talisman won’t do much for FP-starved caster builds, but it’s a game-changer for melee players who occasionally use FP to utilize a Weapon Skill. This Talisman makes it much easier to simply let your FP bar replenish between fights rather than having to waste a valuable Flask charge and spot. It’s significantly more useful than its HP equivalent Talisman.

Cerulean Seed Talisman +1/ Crimson Seed Talisman +1

I’m listing these two together since they’re essentially two sides of an especially valuable coin.

Look, Shadow of the Erdtree is tough, and the DLC gives you very few ways to make things easier without having to grind for upgrades. These Talismans are one of the few outright gifts the game gives you when you’re leveling. They increase the potency of your Flasks by a respectable amount that you certainly start to feel during those fights that leave you feeling especially thirsty. You can eventually get rid of them, but you’ll get a lot out of them before that happens.

Beloved Stardust

Anytime a Talisman warns you that it will increase the damage you take, you should certainly proceed with caution. In the case of Beloved Stardust, having to eat the roughly 25% more damage while you have it equipped is certainly a notable drawback.

The tradeoff is arguably worth it, though. What this Talisman really does is grant you the fastest possible cast time (minus other possible cast time benefits you can get from your flask and other items). On its own, that’s obviously quite nice. What you really need to consider, though, is that this Talisman allows you to build a long-range casting character who doesn’t have to dump so many points into Dexterity. You’ve got to be careful when using this Talisman, but it certainly has its uses.