Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 Vocations: Every Class Ranked Worst to Best

If you do hate ranged characters, then definitely go with the Thief. Like the Archer, the Thief excels at avoiding damage due to their various evasive abilities. You may think those evasive abilities come at the cost of their raw damage, but that’s not really the case. The Thief’s high melee attack rate and ability to zip between enemies make them one of the highest DPS options at the start of the game. Just watch out for flying enemies or other ranged foes.

Mages offer the ranged attack benefits of Archers and even bring a few valuable defensive and healing spells to the party. Unfortunately, their versatility can be a bit of a hindrance early on. You’ll sometimes find yourself playing more of a support role than you’d probably like to at that point in the game, and Mage’s long attack times often put them in a bad position. They are viable, but they often depend on powerful Pawns at a time when you’re still building your party.

Fighters are the worst starting vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They are certainly viable, but they rely too much on sticking to the frontlines at a time when you just won’t have the gear or stats needed to effectively utilize that style of play. Perhaps more importantly, it’s easier to rely on a Fighter Pawn to run into battle and soak up the damage than it is for a Fighter to rely on early Archer, Thief, and Mage Pawns to do their respective duties. Even if you love melee, I still recommend the Thief over the Fighter early on.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Every Advanced Vocation and Hybrid Vocation

As you play Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will eventually gain access to Advanced Vocations and Hybrid Vocations. The biggest difference between those two Vocations is that Advanced Vocations can be assigned to your Main Pawn and player character while Hybrid Vocations are limited to your player character.

Generally speaking, these Vocations are more powerful than the ones that are available to you at the start of the game. However, that isn’t always strictly true. Before we dive into all that, though, let’s take a look at the Vocations themselves.

Warrior – Advanced Vocation

As the name suggests, Warriors are massive melee fighters that typically rely on the biggest weapons to deal the most damage. More importantly, their comically large weapons allow them to deal incredible amounts of AOE damage at close ranges. That makes them the perfect choice for dealing with larger groups of enemies as well as priority single targets.