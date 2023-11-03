The Best and Worst Kickstarter Video Games

The modern video game industry primarily consists of two groups: AAA developers and indie studios. The AAA group has access to millions of dollars worth of funding and large development teams, while indie companies generally have smaller budgets and crews. While some indie organizations can receive an injection of cash from publishers, these days many studios turn to Kickstarter.

Kickstarter is arguably the most popular site that lets potential patrons vote with their wallets. If someone sees something they like, they can give it some money and bring it to life. The site has resulted in more than its fair share of noteworthy projects, including the Gloomhaven board game series and the amazing show The Legend of Vox Machina. However, Kickstarter is also home to just as many duds, such as the Skarp Laser Razor and the OUYA. Video games are no exception, as the site has played host to some of the best games you’ve ever heard of and possibly played, and also some of the worst.

The Best Kickstarter Games

Shovel Knight

While most contemporary video games try to push the limits of modern graphics hardware, game world systems, and data storage spaces, some are more concerned with nostalgia. Titles such as Shovel Knight aim to simulate games from a simpler time when sprites were 8-bit and levels were 2D. Beyond its many throwbacks, Shovel Knight is just a fantastic game.

Yacht Club Games launched the Kickstarter campaign for Shovel Knight on March 14, 2013. The studio promised a polished platformer that played, looked, and sounded like the games many people grew up with on the NES. Needless to say, the studio succeeded. Shovel Knight went on to win numerous game awards, including The Game Awards’ “Best Independent Game” and IGN’s “Best Platformer.” Moreover, the game’s mascot, the titular Shovel Knight, became the face of what indie gaming could achieve.