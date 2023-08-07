Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Party Compositions and Team Strategies

In this party, the Paladin serves as both the tank and a heal/support character. While it can be very risky to have one character try to serve both of those roles, the Paladin is uniquely capable of doing just that when properly managed.

Besides, a properly positioned Paladin allows you to fill the rest of your party with pure damage. Rangers and Rogues actually make for a fairly deadly combo due to the synergies between the Ranger’s “target mark” abilities and the Rogue’s general target isolation tactics. They can absolutely bully a single target, which is nice for those times when you need to get a specific enemy out of the way early

I would recommend putting a Sorcerer in that last spot due to their incredible AoE attacks and how those AoE abilities allow the Ranger and Rogue to do their things. Wizards are also quite nice in that position for many of the same reasons, and some of their utility abilities can help you make up for the heavy burden the Paladin currently has to bear.

The Role Players

Bard, Wizard, Druid, Fighter

This merry band of misfits is not only thematically fascinating but works together surprisingly well due to their shared ability to play many parts in combat.

The key to this party is the Bard. One of the best support classes in the game, the Bard is able to offer various kinds of buffs, debuffs, and heals depending on how you build them. Their versatility allows you to be both proactive and reactive, which is also true of the shapeshifting Druid. Those two classes offer you a ton of options in a lot of different situations. That can be a bad thing for those times when you want to focus on a particular strategy, though it is nice to always have options if you’re confident you can make the most out of them.