Baldur’s Gate 3: Every Class Ranked Worst to Best For Combat

11. Rogue

Rogues are an exceptional overall class option in Baldur’s Gate 3. Even in the early game, their subterfuge and stealth abilities allow you to access quite a few alternative (and fun) paths. They also fulfill a very specific role-playing fantasy that will undoubtedly be appealing to those who love to sneak around in other RPGs.

If you’re expecting to sneak around the battlefield and start one-shotting enemies with the Rogue like you did in games like Skyrim, though, then you may be disappointed to find that Baldur’s Gate 3’s Rogues don’t quite work that way. While you can eventually acquire a powerful set of abilities that allow Rogues to devastate targets before they even realize the Rogue is there, those abilities take quite some time to acquire and are intentionally challenging to master. Until then, you may find it difficult to have a Rogue locked into your party as your main character (not to mention that one of your earliest companions is also a Rogue).

Even after you acquire some of Rogue’s powerful combat abilities, you will likely find that they’re just a slightly more situational combat class. There will be times when you just won’t be able to get them into the positions they sometimes require in order to reach their full damage potential.

10. Monk

In theory, Monks are a combat-oriented class. How else would you describe the only class in Baldur’s Gate 3 bold enough to face towering terrors armed with little more than their knuckles? Indeed, there are times when Monks very much feel like the fury of fists and magic that they were seemingly intended to be.

However, reaching a Monk’s full potential is going to be a rough process for many players. In the early parts of the game, they simply lack the defensive options that other notable combat classes (Fighters and Barbarians) have access to. That’s a real problem given that Monks typically need to operate at very close ranges. It’s tough enough to get through the early battles in Baldur’s Gate 3 without having to rely on a squisher melee class for much of your damage.

There are also some valid concerns about the Monk’s full late-game potential compared to other class options. It’s nice that they offer more versatility in terms of mystical abilities compared to other melee-focused classes, but that “jack of all trades” school of design does seem to bump into some“master of none” roadblocks early and often. You can do some incredible things with Monks in combat, but you’ve really got to love their style to justify the investments.