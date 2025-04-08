Why the Dire Wolf Returned and How It Could Save the Red Wolf

Why the Dire Wolf?

Founded in 2021 by Lamm and Harvard geneticist George Church, Colossal has raised immense capital in under half a decade by operating on the ethos that de-extinction and modern wildlife preservation are intrinsically linked. They’ve also made headlines via the applications of their research into bringing back the woolly mammoth (a dream they still aim to realize by 2028), such as when Colossal led breakthroughs in combatting herpes in baby elephants.

Yet the dire wolf, which was made famous in popular culture because of fantasies like Game of Thrones, was not originally on Colossal’s radar. Nor for that matter was the current plight of the red wolf.

“We were working with some of our Indigenous partners in North Dakota, and we were giving an update on our bison population genomics map that we’ve been building [to bring back] a genetic diversity that’s been lost in the bison,” Lamm explains. After the presentation, the biotechnology leader took a meeting with Mark N. Fox, the chairman of the Three Affiliated Tribes (also known as the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, or MHA Nation). While helping guide a tour through their cultural center, Fox raised a salient point: why is Colossal focused solely on extinct species from different parts of the world like the Tasmanian tiger or the woolly mammoth—which while also in North America tended to roam almost everywhere during the ice age.

“He said I just don’t understand why you’re not working more on American horses and American wolves,” Lamm remembers. “When you’re an American company, your first animal should be solely [American].” He also began telling Lamm about something Indigenous people call the great wolf. “He said it was a much larger wolf, it was a stronger wolf, it was white.” And based on how long the people of the MHA Nation have been on this land, Fox said he thought it was a Pleistocene wolf. The dire wolf.

The dire wolf is indeed believed to have mostly resided in North America between 125,000 and roughly 10,000 years ago. Furthermore, over 90 percent of their fossils have been discovered in what is modern-day U.S. territory—which takes on a bitter sense of irony when considering one of their modern lupine relatives currently on the brink of extinction in this country.

“Three months later I was in North Carolina about a completely different topic, it had nothing to do with red wolves, but the Red Wolf Recovery Program came up,” Lamm says. “They talked about how they’ve been working for 40 years and are just not really making progress.” Since the red wolf was reintroduced into the North Carolina wild, it is believed that only 17 of these animals still roam free.