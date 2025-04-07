Move Over Game of Thrones, The Real Dire Wolf Is Back!

Lamm is of course alluding to the fate of one of the six dire wolves that appeared in George R.R. Martin’s literary A Song of Ice and Fire book series and its iconic television adaptation, Game of Thrones. And that’s because for centuries the dire wolf has come to represent an almost mythical creature, existing only in the imagination of fantasy-leaning minds like Martin or the game-makers of Dungeons & Dragons. Some may even be surprised to learn the species existed at all during the Pleistocene and Holocene epochs, living between roughly 125,000 and 9,500 years ago during the last great Ice Age when it hunted mastodon and mammoth, and giant sloths across North and South America.

Colossal’s ability to bring the creature back was a significant breakthrough with the same technology the company used to create the so-called woolly mice, a new species of rodent whose genetics were edited to duplicate (or some might say imitate) the characteristics of woolly mammoths. Colossal has also stated since the reveal of the woolly mice last month that the company aims to use the same technology to edit the genomes of Asian elephants to recreate a version of the woolly mammoth by 2028.

The dire wolf, according to Lamm, was made concurrently when Colossal reconstructed the complete genome of the dire wolf using DNA from fossils dating back 11,500 and 72,000 years, respectively.

“I think that shows the robustness of our tools and process, and team,” says Lamm. “I think it also shows the thoughtfulness of taking an [11,000-year-old] tooth and 70,000-year-old skulls and making puppies. And we did it in 18 months.”

The ancient dire wolf genomes were compared to other modern canid species, which Colossal scientists used to discover divergences in size, shape, and vocalization—and which they then recreated in the lab. The techniques have also led to discoveries hitherto unknown about the original dire wolves, such as the fact that not only are all dire wolves likely to be white-furred—which scientists could speculate on given the lack of genetic diversity between samples taken 60,000 years apart—but that they also have luscious manes.

Suddenly what was the realm of fantasy, or science fiction, is startling scientific fact. It’s an epiphany that even George R.R. Martin recognized when he was first shown the dire wolves by Lamm over Zoom—and then flown by Colossal to the 2,000-acre nature preserve Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi are currently residing upon.