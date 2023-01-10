David Bowie’s Hunky Dory: The Best Alternate Takes in One Playlist

Bowie entered London’s Trident Studios with the lineup who would become the Spiders from Mars: guitarist and pianist Mick Ronson, and drummer Mick Woodmansey, who both backed Bowie on The Man Who Sold the World, and bassist Trevor Bolder. The more complicated piano parts on Hunky Dory were played by Rick Wakeman, keyboardist of the prog band Yes, who would explore orchestral rock on solo works like Journey to the Center of the Earth. For live shows, such as the Sept. 25, 1971 Live Friars in Aylesbury concert included in the box set, pianist Tom Parker augmented the sound. Bowie co-produced the album with Ken Scott, who engineered Space Oddity and The Man who Sold the World.

You can listen to the playlist here while you read on to get our rationale for choosing these particular versions of each song.

“Changes” – 2021 Alternative Mix

“Watch out, you rock and rollers!” 1971 was supposed to be the year of the singer-songwriter, with Carole King’s Tapestry, Cat Stevens’ Teaser And The Firecat, and Harry Nilsson’s Nilsson Schmilsson dominating radio play. “Changes” introduced Bowie as a rising composer-performer, and the demo sums up the culmination of past personas in one scratchy acetate. Everything on the final mix is implied in a worked-out fashion, with Bowie invitingly exhaling the beats.

The alternative mix of “Changes” is a wakeup call, the horns blow reverent revelry, much higher in the mix, which is crystal clear. But the highlight and most prominent change is Bowie’s reed work. Before taking his stage name from a Bowie knife, David Robert Jones’ first instrument, at age 13, was saxophone, which he played throughout high school in a series of small bands. This alternate take finds him laughing and crying his way through the final saxophone solo with a more questioning finish. The “Changes – Live Friars, Aylesbury” live recording elsewhere on the box is also a fun romp in spite of Bowie’s warnings of chordal mishaps.

“Oh! You Pretty Things”- Sounds of the 70s: Bob Harris

The live performance of “Oh! You Pretty Things” on The Sounds of the 70s is solo Bowie, just voice and piano, and is incredible. There are no background singers, which at first clears the way for his lyrics to pop and challenge, but ends with an open invitation to a group singalong, as the chorus is just too infectious to ignore. Bowie, by himself, is a pied piper for the Tomorrow People, making way for the Homo Superior, but assigning homework, like Nietzsche and Edward Bulwer Lytton’s The Coming Race as required reading.

“Eight Line Poem” – Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September 1971

The Live Friars recording of “Eight Line Poem” isn’t the cleanest of takes, but the performance is more pristine in the raw. Ken Scott’s “Eight Line Poem – BOWPROMO Mixes” is fascinating for clarifying the lyrical “collision,” and other subtle distinctions in the vocals; the mix is better at the BBC’s Sounds of the ’70s broadcast with presenter Bob Harris, but Ronson and Bowie’s guitar interplay at Live Friars is the most playful.