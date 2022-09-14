The Star Wars Song You’ve Never Heard From The Police’s Stewart Copeland

By 1983, the original Star Wars trilogy had space-docked, and George Lucas began thinking about alternative entertainment delivery systems for the galaxy far, far away. His first TV movie, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure (1984), was such a hit with kids, ABC secured the rights to two animated series. Star Wars: Droids: The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO and its sister series The Ewoks and Droids Adventure Hour are set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. They were designed to capitalize on the characters’ popularity with children. The best way to start is with catchy tunes.

The subject came up when Copeland spoke with Den of Geek last year about Under the Volcano. Gracie Otto’s documentary is about Beatles producer George Martin’s Air Studios Montserrat, where Synchronicity sessions ultimately troubled the Police’s future. Copeland calls “Trouble Again,” the song he wrote and recorded with Derek Holt for Star Wars: Droids, “extremely obscure,” and says he was “not even aware that that was released anywhere.”

It’s true, the opening credit sequence for the 1985 cartoon, which itself feels like a relic of the past, features only a minute of Copeland’s song, which has become a cult favorite among both Star Wars and obscure rock music fans. Check it out here:

Fortunately, for lovers of both Star Wars and Police minutiae, one important piece of information can now be filled in.