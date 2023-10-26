The Beatles’ Last Song “Now and Then” Is a Final, Melancholic Goodbye From the Band

The Beatles are also known for a lot of “firsts,” such as being the first rock band to play stadium shows and live satellite broadcasts, monopolize Billboard’s top five singles charts, meet royalty, drop double albums, and numerous technological and musical breakthroughs. The Beatles recorded most of their music on four-track, and was one of the last bands to move to 8-track recordings, but each individual musician loved the new audio technology becoming available. Harrison, who died in 2001, sequestered himself away with his own multitrack, as he had with the Moog synthesizer and sitar. The Beatles were the first rock band to use these instruments for commercial releases.

The new song uses cutting-edge audio technology. Made after Lennon’s death, the Anthology project began in 1995 when the surviving Beatles reunited for a series of albums to be produced by Jeff Lynne. At the center was a trio of new tracks, donated by Yoko Ono, which Lennon recorded on a portable cassette recorder at home. They weren’t finished, and the sound quality was the lowest fidelity.

Lynne separated the parts the best he could, and arranged them so they flowed. McCartney, Harrison, and Starr filled in their parts, adding instruments, harmonies, solos, and middle-eights to “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.” These were added to Anthology 1 and Anthology 2. The recording for “Now And Then” was supposed to conclude Anthology 3, but Lynne couldn’t isolate Lennon’s voice from the piano, which was louder in the mix and obscured the lyrics and some of the melody. The cassette demo was demixed by filmmaker Peter Jackson with the same technology he used on Get Back. He was able to separate the vocals from the piano and remove extraneous sound.

We get John’s voice up front and center, completely naked. His vocals, from a spontaneous personal demo no one was supposed to hear, are relaxed and completely unselfconscious, allowing John to trail into uncharacteristic melodic vocal territory. There are two specific vocal runs, one descending, the other ascending, which are quite intricate, and completely unlike his usual style. This alone warrants attention. Much like how the real reason to hear “Mr. Moonlight” is because Lennon never sang that way again. He’s not doing it here, but something tangential, and much more intimate.

As becomes evident in the brilliantly assembled music video which will follow the song’s release, Harrison’s instrumental contribution is the acoustic guitar blanketing the rhythms which he recorded along with McCartney strumming back at him. McCartney plays the guitar solo, his sustained slide notes echo the essence of Harrison’s style with minimal movement. The lingering tones evoke melancholy but allow subtle shades of longing.

The video also shows Harrison contributing harmonies to the 1995 recording, as well as newer harmonies added recently by McCartney and Starr. Each of the bottom rhythm section players also re-recorded some of their parts to better match the lyrical melody which can now be heard in full clarity.