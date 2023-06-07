Richard Pryor Vinyl Reissues Highlight the Evolution of Comedy

Richard Pryor did more than reinvent comedy, he changed culture, and not only in America. The five-time Grammy Award-winner, actor, writer, director, and standup icon underwent a series of self-discoveries which he revealed to audiences from the inside out long before co-writing Blazing Saddles, and conquering every aspect of showbiz. He did it without compromise. Listeners can study the growing genius of his most transformative years, 1968 through 1973, on newly remastered vinyl reissues of Pryor’s early live albums released through STAND UP! RECORDS along with Omnivore Records and Pryor’s production company Indigo. Richard Pryor (1968), ‘Craps’ (After Hours) (1971), and the vinyl debut of Live At The Comedy Store, 1973, along with the bonus material, shows the artist’s evolution into a revolutionary force.

As the recordings will attest, Richard Pryor is his own theater troupe. Even without the visuals, we can visualize him inhabiting each and every character. He plays them with love, even the ones he is destroying with his satire, because he brings out their inner motivations, fears, false bravado, and confusion in ways everyone can relate with, and sympathize towards. This doesn’t take away from the anger, and it doesn’t soften the social commentary. It sharpens the criticisms because each voice reveals their most intimate feelings. Pryor blasted through comic boundaries, mining these ultra-personal stories to paint a bigger picture of race, sex, and social unease from a place that was universally accessible, authentically challenging, and funny as hell.

The Road to the First Album

Pryor started taking comedy seriously in the Army, and played the “black and tan” Harold’s Club in Peoria, and other smaller clubs in East St. Louis, Youngstown, and Pittsburgh, after his dishonorable discharge. He also played burlesque houses and the “chitlin circuit,” where comedians like Redd Foxx and Moms Mabley played while simultaneously breaking the color line of the bigger houses. Pryor also played the Borscht Belt clubs in the Catskills, before settling in Greenwich Village coffee houses where comics like George Kirby, Dick Gregory, and Godfrey Cambridge infused commentary and social satire which rivaled and was embraced by contemporary groundbreakers like Mort Sahl and Lenny Bruce. Pryor was fascinated with how Bruce challenged audiences. The comedian’s overdose death in August 1966 contributed to Pryor’s search for defiant expression.

Like George Carlin, who would make a similar transition on the label owned and run by Flip Wilson (it is impossible to overstate the degree Wilson elevated the art of comedy), Pryor also spent a lot of the 1960s mining inoffensive material for populist laughs. He worked his way up to regular appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Mike Douglas Show, The Merv Griffin Show and The Ed Sullivan Show. In his 1995 autobiography Pryor Convictions, And Other Life Sentences, Pryor recalls Groucho Marx asking him at a party: “How do you want to end up? Have you thought about that? Do you want a career you’re proud of?” The artist’s “epiphany” came in September 1967.