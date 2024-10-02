Link Tank: The Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants is Becoming a Reality
The iconic burger from SpongeBob SquarePants will be available above sea level and more in Link Tank!
Have you always kraved a Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants? If the answer is yes, then you’re in luck! Nickelodeon is teaming up with Wendy’s and many other restaurants to make Krabby Patties a reality.
“Nickelodeon and Paramount are continuing to celebrate the landmark 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants with ‘The Krabby Patty Kollab,’ a program that will bring food items inspired by the iconic Krabby Patty into the real world and onto menus for the first time ever. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8, select restaurants, chefs and celebrities, will use their culinary talents to give fans the opportunity to sample a variety of interpretations, including dumplings, falafel, burgers, doughnuts, ice cream and more–all inspired by the most sought-after secret recipe in Bikini Bottom.”
Are you looking for the perfect movie to make your family members uncomfortable this holiday season? The new poster for Terrifier 3 might be perfect for you.
Thirty years ago, The Shawshank Redemption bombed at the box office. However, the film holds a legacy three decades later unlike many others. Discover some of the most interesting facts about the legendary adaptation.
“You know Red and Andy, but did you know The Shawshank Redemption was probably the smartest dollar writer-director Frank Darabont ever spent? Here are 17 things you might not have known about the Oscar-nominated prison drama, which was released on September 23, 1994.”
Fresh off his Oscar win for Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is ready to jump back into the world of Peaky Blinders for a new movie headed to Netflix.
“Tom Shelby is back in action. Netflix has taken to social media to give fans a first look at Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy returning as the notorious gangster in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film. Murphy and creator Steven Knight return to give fans a new story about the Peaky Blinders gang set in post-WWI Birmingham. Netflix shares a photo of Murphy in character as well as one with him and Knight.”
West Side Story and Snow White star Rachel Zegler snaps back at critics of the upcoming live-action Disney adaptation.
“In a period defined by some of the most brain-melting discourse this country has ever seen, the backlash to Rachel Zegler’s Snow White casting was among the dumbest. Despite the fact that the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actor looks and sings like a literal Disney princess, grown adults were upset that a Latina woman had been cast as their beloved white cartoon idol.”
