Link Tank: The Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants is Becoming a Reality

Have you always kraved a Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants? If the answer is yes, then you’re in luck! Nickelodeon is teaming up with Wendy’s and many other restaurants to make Krabby Patties a reality.

“Nickelodeon and Paramount are continuing to celebrate the landmark 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants with ‘The Krabby Patty Kollab,’ a program that will bring food items inspired by the iconic Krabby Patty into the real world and onto menus for the first time ever. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8, select restaurants, chefs and celebrities, will use their culinary talents to give fans the opportunity to sample a variety of interpretations, including dumplings, falafel, burgers, doughnuts, ice cream and more–all inspired by the most sought-after secret recipe in Bikini Bottom.”

Are you looking for the perfect movie to make your family members uncomfortable this holiday season? The new poster for Terrifier 3 might be perfect for you.