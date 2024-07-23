SpongeBob SquarePants: The Making of the Music of Bikini Bottom

This article is presented by

For the musical staff at SpongeBob SquarePants, every morning begins with the potential to bring “The Best Day Ever.” That song was co-written by Andy Paley and the voice of SpongeBob, Tom Kenny. It debuted in the credits of the 2004 feature film, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, and captures the anticipatory joy of riding the Bikini Bottom wave.

“That is SpongeBob’s philosophy of life,” Kenny tells Den of Geek. “He jumps out of bed singing, ‘This is gonna be the best day ever.’ Sometimes it’s not. But he goes to bed and believes tomorrow is gonna be.”

The sentiment still reverberates because the songwriters craft lasting tunes. The sounds and music of the beloved animated series have broadened its appeal and prolonged its impact. As Paley explains, “We aim for two things: songs that can be enjoyed outside SpongeBob, and records that, if you’re in a car with your kids for eight hours, wouldn’t drive you crazy. Songs get short shrift on kids’ cartoons. We were like, ‘let’s write great songs.’”