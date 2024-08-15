Link Tank: SpongeBob’s ‘Ripped Pants’ Makes A Great Cover Song

He’s done it again! Tom Cruise impresses with another monumental stunt, gearing up for the Olympics heading to Hollywood in 2028.

“Tom Cruise‘s latest mission saw him hand over the Olympics flag from Paris to Los Angeles in yet another death-defying stunt. The actor and stuntman made a special appearance at both the closing ceremony in Paris and at the handover ceremony in Los Angeles, where the Olympic Games are set to take place in 2028. After jumping off the Stade de France and landing on the stage, he collected the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, hopped on a motorbike and rode through the streets of Paris — with H.E.R., who just performed the US national anthem in Paris, soundtracking his pursuit.”

Have you ever wanted to cook the best meals from Pixar’s best films? Well, here is your chance.

“Pixar has captivated audiences since its first movie, Toy Story, premiered on November 22, 1995. The film—starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and a cast of other talented actors—quickly became a sensation. The Disney subsidiary went on to release more hits, like Monsters, Inc. and The Incredibles, drawing in viewers of all ages worldwide. The wonders of Pixar worlds aren’t limited to screens anymore. With Insight Edition’s upcoming official Pixar cookbook—out September 3, but available to pre-order now—you can dive into their universes through delicious meals. Pixar: The Official Cookbook has more than 75 recipes for the mouth-watering meals featured in various films, from the delectable ratatouille in Ratatouille to Abuelita’s scrumptious tamales in Coco.”

