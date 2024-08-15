Link Tank: SpongeBob’s ‘Ripped Pants’ Makes A Great Cover Song
The first episode of our new music video series Geek Sessions takes us all the way to Bikini Bottom. Singer-songwriter Sean McVerry covered “Ripped Pants” from the 1999 SpongeBob SquarePants episode. Check it out!
As summer winds to a close and Halloween and Christmas are right around the corner, LEGO is introducing an exciting new set centered around the beloved classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas.
“Prepare to be immersed in a ghoulishly delightful world and give the holidays a macabre makeover with three iconic locations from the beloved animated classic: Disney’s Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington’s house and Halloween Town Hall. Build nostalgia and revel in authentic details which include a lift-off roof revealing Disney Jack Skellington’s Christmas formula, a detailed graveyard, a walking bathtub and the Town Hall lectern where Jack delivered his famous speech.”
He’s done it again! Tom Cruise impresses with another monumental stunt, gearing up for the Olympics heading to Hollywood in 2028.
“Tom Cruise‘s latest mission saw him hand over the Olympics flag from Paris to Los Angeles in yet another death-defying stunt. The actor and stuntman made a special appearance at both the closing ceremony in Paris and at the handover ceremony in Los Angeles, where the Olympic Games are set to take place in 2028. After jumping off the Stade de France and landing on the stage, he collected the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, hopped on a motorbike and rode through the streets of Paris — with H.E.R., who just performed the US national anthem in Paris, soundtracking his pursuit.”
Have you ever wanted to cook the best meals from Pixar’s best films? Well, here is your chance.
“Pixar has captivated audiences since its first movie, Toy Story, premiered on November 22, 1995. The film—starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and a cast of other talented actors—quickly became a sensation. The Disney subsidiary went on to release more hits, like Monsters, Inc. and The Incredibles, drawing in viewers of all ages worldwide. The wonders of Pixar worlds aren’t limited to screens anymore. With Insight Edition’s upcoming official Pixar cookbook—out September 3, but available to pre-order now—you can dive into their universes through delicious meals. Pixar: The Official Cookbook has more than 75 recipes for the mouth-watering meals featured in various films, from the delectable ratatouille in Ratatouille to Abuelita’s scrumptious tamales in Coco.”
Is DC Studios head and Superman director James Gunn teasing an Aquaman reboot?
“Fans have a general idea about what James Gunn has in store for most of the major DC characters. The co-president of the studio is himself writing and directing Superman. Beyond that a Batman movie is in the works, a Green Lantern show, a Supergirl movie, and others. Things are a little less clear, however, for characters with more recent films like The Flash, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. One of those just got a tantalizing tease though… or did he?”
With Green Day getting a resurgence thanks to the Deadpool & Wolverine credits montage, it’s time to look back on their boldest album from the mid-2000s.
“It’s 2004 and Green Day is on a stadium tour supporting their surprise hit protest album American Idiot. From almost any other band, the surprise would be that an inherently political album, with a brash and pointed lead single that paints early 2000s conservatism as being in a constant state of buffoonery, but in a dangerous way, so stupid that it might get us all killed, could rocket to the top of the Billboard charts. But this was Green Day, the band named after a day-long weed binge.”