The SpongeBob SquarePants Voice Cast Break Down the Show’s Most Iconic Memes

SpongeBob SquarePants premiered on Nickelodeon on July 17, 1999. In the 25 years since, the show has become more than an evergreen pop culture phenomenon. On the internet, the outlandish adventures of an impossibly optimistic sea sponge (voiced by Tom Kenny) and his friends—or barely tolerant coworkers, in the case of Squidward—have inspired too many memes to count. There’s Mocking SpongeBob, there’s Primitive SpongeBob, there’s Savage Patrick, there’s Blurry Mr. Krabs, there’s Unsure Squidward, there’s It’s Not My Wallet, there’s I’mma Head Out, there’s Imagination—it’s all barely scratching the epipelagic zone.

But how and why is SpongeBob SquarePants a meme generator? How is this show so flexible and adaptable that it encompasses the hopes, dreams, fears, and woes of multiple generations?

There are a few obvious answers that may explain why. For one thing, SpongeBob SquarePants arrived in time to appeal to millennials and the first crop of Gen Z, all of whom grew into adults with knowledge of Photoshop and media editing software. Upon maturing and moving into virtual spaces, these generations shared a common reference point in the show’s unforgettable brand of madcap humor. As Mashable writer Chloe Bryan observed in a 2018 piece about the memes: “Aside from its ubiquity, the show is just relatable. Its cast of characters is not only huge but varied in personality, which means every human quirk imaginable (SpongeBob’s disarming earnestness, Squidward’s angsty cynicism) has its moment in the sun.”

Bumpass and Fagerbakke aren’t really online, at least to the degree their peers and audiences are. So they admit to, ahem, not firmly grasping it all. Still, they have their own theories.

Bumpass suggests SpongeBob zigged where other cartoons of its time zagged, like Futurama and King of the Hill (“Which are wonderful themselves”). The actor owns a vast collection of memorabilia that is all visible on Zoom; during his interview, he shows off a three-dimensional figurine of the universally relatable meme Squidward Looking Outside His Window. He uses comedy history to make a point.

“I go back to Steve Martin,” he explains. “In the ’60s, humor was dark. Very political, very dark. Steve Martin said, ‘This will pass. I’m gonna go this other way.’ He positioned himself just right for people to come out of this genre of darkness and go back to silliness. I think that’s what SpongeBob has done.”