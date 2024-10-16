Den of Geek NYCC Charity Auction: Transformers One Bundle, Funko, Nightmare Before Christmas Collectibles, and More!
Bid on Transformers One, Funko Pop, Hello Kitty, and Marvel collectibles while supporting a great cause at our NYCC eBay Live charity auction!
Join the NYCC eBay Live Charity Auction here!
Whether you’re an avid collector or simply a fan of pop culture, Den of Geek is back with another live charity auction on Oct. 16 on eBay Live. This highly anticipated event starts at 5 PM ET and will feature a range of rare and exclusive items that promise to excite bidders while contributing to a great cause. The proceeds from the auction will benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC).
Even if you’re not bidding, these live events are fun to watch as Den of Geek readers and collectors frantically bid on their favorite collectibles. Among the items up for grabs are exclusive Funko bundles, which are sure to catch the eye of Funko Pop collectors, and limited-edition Transformers One action figure bundles, perfect for fans of the iconic franchise.
In celebration of spooky season, several Halloween-themed bundles will also be on the auction block. These include a glow-in-the-dark Hello Kitty shirt and wallet set, a Killer Klowns from Outer Space shirt and enamel pins, and a Nightmare Before Christmas backpack, each offering a fun and festive way to get into the Halloween spirit.
Adding to the excitement, the event will feature a special guest: Judith Stephens, author of Cosplay the Marvel Way. Fans of her work and cosplay enthusiasts won’t want to miss out on a signed copy of her book which will be auctioned off during the live event.
As always with these eBay live events, the Den of Geek charity auction provides an incredible opportunity to grab unique collectibles while supporting some of our favorite causes. In this case, The BINC Foundation supports bookstore employees and owners in need, providing financial assistance for emergencies, medical expenses, and more. What could be better than landing some great swag while contributing to charity?
Don’t miss out on this fantastic event! Set a reminder for 5 PM EST on Oct. 16 by heading on over to eBay Live!