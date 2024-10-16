Den of Geek NYCC Charity Auction: Transformers One Bundle, Funko, Nightmare Before Christmas Collectibles, and More!

Join the NYCC eBay Live Charity Auction here!

Whether you’re an avid collector or simply a fan of pop culture, Den of Geek is back with another live charity auction on Oct. 16 on eBay Live. This highly anticipated event starts at 5 PM ET and will feature a range of rare and exclusive items that promise to excite bidders while contributing to a great cause. The proceeds from the auction will benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC).

Even if you’re not bidding, these live events are fun to watch as Den of Geek readers and collectors frantically bid on their favorite collectibles. Among the items up for grabs are exclusive Funko bundles, which are sure to catch the eye of Funko Pop collectors, and limited-edition Transformers One action figure bundles, perfect for fans of the iconic franchise.

In celebration of spooky season, several Halloween-themed bundles will also be on the auction block. These include a glow-in-the-dark Hello Kitty shirt and wallet set, a Killer Klowns from Outer Space shirt and enamel pins, and a Nightmare Before Christmas backpack, each offering a fun and festive way to get into the Halloween spirit.