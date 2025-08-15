Link Tank: Arcane and Love, Death + Robots Dominate Early Emmys, Andy Cohen Stirs the Pot 

Netflix’s Arcane and Love, Death + Robots Win Big in Early Emmy Awards

With the Emmys just around the corner, the Television Academy has already announced its early winners, and two Netflix adult-animated series, Arcane and Love, Death + Robots, are among standouts in the Individual Achievement in Animation category.

Arcane, based on Riot Games’ League of Legends and developed by Christian Linke and Alex Lee, premiered in 2021, with its most recent season released in November 2024. The critically acclaimed series picked up two Emmys, marking its first Primetime win since 2022. French Animation Studio Fortiche Production was honored for its work in Background Design for season two, episode nine, “The Dirt Under Your Nails,” credited to Background Designer Bruno Couchinho; and Color for season two, episode six, “The Message Hidden Within the Pattern,” awarded to Colorscript and Color Keys Artist Faustine Dumontier.

Meanwhile, Love, Death + Robots, created by Tim Miller, earned four Emmys for its fourth season, which premiered in May. Known for its anthology format and diverse animation styles, the series was recognized for Character Animation and Character Design in season four, episode four, with awards going to 2D Animation Supervisor Daryl Graham and Character Designer Robert Valley. season four, episode eight, “How Zeke Got Religion,” also took home Emmys for Production Design and Storyboard (Art Director Gigi Cavenago) and Storyboard (Artist Edgar Martins).

Read more about LD + R and Arcane in our Sakamoto Days Special Edition here