Link Tank: Netflix Theme Parks, AI-Generated Films, and the Return of The Naked Gun
Liam Neeson leans into comedy, Hollywood secretly loves AI, and fresh faces head to Dune 3.
A Third “Netflix House” Is Announced – This Time in Las Vegas
It’s not exactly a theme park; certainly not a resort– and before the first one has even opened, Netflix is slated to unlock a third “Netflix House” in 2027.
Last summer, the streaming service announced that by the end of 2026, two experiential entertainment venues– where visitors can explore immersive experiences like Stranger Things: Escape the Dark; eat dishes inspired by their favorite series at Netflix Bites; and shop at outlets for merchandise and collectables– will open in both Philadelphia and Dallas. Netflix has already announced that a third attraction will open in Las Vegas in 2027. Each house will apparently capture the charm and culture of each city it’s located in.
“Philadelphia, Dallas and Las Vegas will feature unique elements and local flair inspired by each city. At the Dallas and Philadelphia locations, ‘fans will be treated to some eye-popping sculptures and a mural mash-up of beloved Netflix characters by local artists,’ according to Netflix.”
Read more at Deadline
Abbout Productions to Receive the Raimondo Rezzonico Award
This year, Locarno Film Festival will honor Abbout Productions, a Beirut-based film production company. Georges Schoucair and Myriam Sassine will be awarded the Raimondo Rezzonico Award for their work as outstanding independent producers.
Founded in 2004, Abbout has continued to be a champion of Arab and Lebanese cinema under catastrophic circumstances, producing acclaimed films such as Costa Brava, Lebanon and Memory Box.
Through Shortcut Films, Schoucair and Sassine have been able to co-produce international projects. The two have also worked diligently to support Lebanon’s cultural infrastructure, including reopening the Metropolis Cinema, an indie movie theater in Beirut.
They will receive the award on Aug. 7 in Locarno’s iconic Piazza Grande and participate in a public talk and screening of selected works during the festival, which runs Aug. 6-16.
“They have been nurturing a network of Lebanese and Arab filmmakers amid difficult and often catastrophic circumstances, fighting to keep indie cinema alive in the region by shepherding a wide range of Arab and Lebanese feature films and launching them internationally.”
Read more at Variety
Hollywood’s AI Secret Goes Mainstream
AI isn’t just taking our jobs– it’s taking over our entertainment.
Despite public pushback and industry protests, generative AI is steadily gaining ground in Hollywood. At the recent Runaway AI Film Festival (yes, there’s an AI film festival now) in Los Angeles, Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns said many in the industry are already fully utilizing AI; they just aren’t talking about it.
Lionsgate and AMC Networks have partnered with AI companies like Runaway to explore video generation tools for content creation. The festival showcased a surge of AI-made short films– which though they were not entirely created by generative AI, they utilized its tools to achieve certain visuals.
“‘It’s being used by everybody that doesn’t talk about the fact that they’re using it,’ Michael Burns, vice chairman of Lionsgate, said during a panel at the third annual Runway AI Film Festival in Los Angeles last week.”
Read more at NBC News
The Atreides Bloodline Continues in Dune 3
Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Silo’s Ida Brooke have been cast as Leto II and Ghanima, twin children of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune 3.
The film will mark the big-screen debut for both actors. Though Nakoa-Wolf is technically a newcomer to acting on the big-screen, he’s certainly familiar with the film industry; he’ll be acting alongside his father, Jason Momoa, who will be reprising his role as Duncan Idaho in ghola form.
The third Dune film is expected to adapt Dune Messiah, set 12 years after Part Two. A release date and full cast list has yet to be announced.
“In the new film from Warner Bros. and Legendary, the pair are set to play Leto II and Ghanima, the twin offspring of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya), born after the events of the original Frank Herbert novel.”
Read more at Deadline
Akiva Schaffer’s The Naked Gun Is Coming in Hot
As some much needed comedic relief, Liam Neeson is trading in his “very particular set of skills” for slapstick in The Naked Gun, a sequel from The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer. Neeson plays Frank Jr., who is a cop following in his dad’s bumbling footsteps.
Pamela Anderson will also be joining the madness as a classic femme fatale named Beth. With Schaffer behind the camera, this one will surely be gloriously dumb. The Naked Gun stumbles into theaters on Aug. 1.
Watch the full trailer here.