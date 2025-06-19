Link Tank: Netflix Theme Parks, AI-Generated Films, and the Return of The Naked Gun 

A Third “Netflix House” Is Announced – This Time in Las Vegas

It’s not exactly a theme park; certainly not a resort– and before the first one has even opened, Netflix is slated to unlock a third “Netflix House” in 2027.

Last summer, the streaming service announced that by the end of 2026, two experiential entertainment venues– where visitors can explore immersive experiences like Stranger Things: Escape the Dark; eat dishes inspired by their favorite series at Netflix Bites; and shop at outlets for merchandise and collectables– will open in both Philadelphia and Dallas. Netflix has already announced that a third attraction will open in Las Vegas in 2027. Each house will apparently capture the charm and culture of each city it’s located in.

“Philadelphia, Dallas and Las Vegas will feature unique elements and local flair inspired by each city. At the Dallas and Philadelphia locations, ‘fans will be treated to some eye-popping sculptures and a mural mash-up of beloved Netflix characters by local artists,’ according to Netflix.”

