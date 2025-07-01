Link Tank: Ryan Gosling Goes Solar and Jennifer Aniston Gets a Major New Role

Ryan Gosling Is Earth’s Last Hope in Project Hail Mary

A trailer for Project Hail Mary, a film adaptation of Andy Weir’s sci-fi novel, dropped on Monday. Ryan Gosling will star in the film as Ryland Grace, a science teacher who is tasked with saving the planet from a mysterious substance that is seemingly destroying the sun, alongside Sandra Hüller, who recently starred in Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest. Directed by the team behind 21 Jump Street, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is set to premiere on March 20, 2026.

“Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.”

Jennifer Aniston Set to Star in Adapted Dramedy, I’m Glad My Mom Died

In 2022, iCarly star Jennette McCurdy shocked the world with her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died. The book followed McCurdy’s complicated relationship with her mother, who according to McCurdy, pressured her to start acting and enabled and praised unhealthy habits related to eating and working. Though the book’s title ruffled some feathers, McCurdy’s account of childhood fame and emotional abuse sparked wider conversations about child actors and parental abuse.