Link Tank: Ryan Gosling Goes Solar and Jennifer Aniston Gets a Major New Role
Ryan Gosling blasts off in the sci-fi epic Project Hail Mary while Jennifer Aniston signs on to star in I’m Glad My Mom Died.
Ryan Gosling Is Earth’s Last Hope in Project Hail Mary
A trailer for Project Hail Mary, a film adaptation of Andy Weir’s sci-fi novel, dropped on Monday. Ryan Gosling will star in the film as Ryland Grace, a science teacher who is tasked with saving the planet from a mysterious substance that is seemingly destroying the sun, alongside Sandra Hüller, who recently starred in Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest. Directed by the team behind 21 Jump Street, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is set to premiere on March 20, 2026.
“Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.”
Watch the trailer here
Jennifer Aniston Set to Star in Adapted Dramedy, I’m Glad My Mom Died
In 2022, iCarly star Jennette McCurdy shocked the world with her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died. The book followed McCurdy’s complicated relationship with her mother, who according to McCurdy, pressured her to start acting and enabled and praised unhealthy habits related to eating and working. Though the book’s title ruffled some feathers, McCurdy’s account of childhood fame and emotional abuse sparked wider conversations about child actors and parental abuse.
Now, Apple TV+ has announced a 10-episode series adapted from the memoir, which Jennifer Aniston will executive produce and star in. This collaboration furthers Aniston’s partnership with Apple TV+, as she currently executive produces and stars in a popular drama for the streamer, The Morning Show, which will embark on its fourth season in September.
“Apple has given the show a 10-episode order. The official logline for the series states that it is a ‘heartbreaking and hilarious recounting of Jennette McCurdy’s struggles as a former child actor while dealing with her overbearing, domineering mother (Aniston). The dramedy will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as ‘a starlet’s mother.’”
Read more at Variety
Frameline49 Wraps Up, Winners Announced
The 2025 edition of the San Francisco International LGBT Film Festival a.k.a. Frameline (which is the largest and longest-running LGBTQ+ international film festival) came to close after 11 days, resulting in 50 sold out screenings in the Bay Area.
If you’ve seen the 1990 documentary, Paris is Burning, you know the story of Venus Xtravaganza, a ballroom icon whose murder in 1988 remains unsolved. Filmmaker Kimberly Reed puts the spotlight back on Venus and her family in I’m Your Venus, which won Outstanding Documentary Feature at the festival. The Librarians, Kim A. Snyder’s documentary about libraries under attack by right-wing conspiracies, was awarded as an Honorable Mention in the category.
The Nature of Invisible Things, directed by Rafaela Camelo, won Outstanding First Narrative Feature by the San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle. At Frameline, audiences can also vote for films of each category. Audience Award winners this year include: Wicket, directed by Lily Plotkin; Castration Movie: Pt. I, directed by Louise Weard and Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day, directed by Ivona Juka.
“‘Festivals like Frameline are the vanguard of independent cinema,’ [Allegra] Madsen, [Frameline’s executive director], commented. ‘We’re changing the face of art and culture at large, no matter the odds. Frameline49 spotlighted filmmakers who are committed to making their stories in the face of a harsh political and financial landscape. As a film festival, and a queer organization, Frameline is tasked with not only showing crucial works, but bringing filmmakers and audiences together to create community.’”
Read more at Deadline
Neon’s Sentimental Value Gets a Trailer
Neon really wants another Oscar win. After securing the rights to the Palme d’Or-winning, It Was Just An Accident, the independent film studio adds another movie, alongside The Secret Agent, to its fall movie lineup; Joachim Trier’s new film, Sentimental Value, which premiered at Cannes and is heading to theaters on Nov. 7, gets a trailer.
The Worst Person in the World star, Renate Reinsve, will play Nora, a stage actress who reconnects with her estranged father (Stellan Skarsgård), as he stages a career-comeback. After rejecting a role in her father’s new film, he casts an eager up-and-coming actress, played by Elle Fanning, who is placed in the middle of the family’s messy rekindling.
Watch the trailer here