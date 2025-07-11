Link Tank: Shopping for Superman Flies Into Comic-Con and Bold Merch Drops
Wes Eastin’s award-winning documentary kicks off SDCC while Homage, BoxLunch and RSVLTS unveil fresh Superman merchandise for fans.
Shopping for Superman Is Flying Into San Diego Comic-Con
People collect comic books for all different reasons, whether it’s holding onto rare copies or picking up the latest by iconic authors like Grant Morrison and Tom King. After all, the vast majority of our favorite superheroes and villains originated as illustrations, published in beloved comic book series.
As we drift up, up, and away into our tech-oriented world, where kids are more interested in watching YouTube Shorts than reading about Charlotte’s Web, comic book stores are fighting to stay alive. That struggle is captured in Wes Eastin’s new movie, Shopping for Superman, which was recently awarded “Best Documentary” at the LA Film Festival’s Independent Film Showcase.
Shopping for Superman features interviews with self-proclaimed comic book geeks, including the late Jim Shooter (former Marvel Editor-in-Chief) and Kevin Eastman (co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), to name a couple. The documentary explores the importance of preserving and supporting small comic book shops; it also dives into the widely unknown origin story of comic books in America.
The film has been selected to open the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival on July 24 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. You can also catch Shopping for Superman the following week at Gen Con Indy in Indianapolis on Aug. 1.
“‘[The film] is a love-letter to the friendly neighborhood comic shop,’ said [Kevin] Eastin. ‘A lot of shops are in trouble and wherever they close, neighborhoods and towns lose a clear sign for kids that reading and artwork are things we value, as a community. Stories about doing the right thing and being the best person you can feel like they’ve been in short supply anywhere but the comic shop.’”
Homage Releases New Designs for Superman (2025)
It’s a bird, it’s a plane… it’s a sick graphic T-shirt. Leading up to the Superman (2025) release, Homage has rolled out new graphic tees to add alongside its pre-existing Superman collection. The fresh designs feature the new, slick Superman shield and are available in youth sizes. You can buy a tee with Superman’s best friend, Krypto, on it, or sport a deep cut that only few will understand with the Superman Action Comics Issue #1 cover printed on it.
BoxLunch Unveils a Heroic Collection
Geeks deserve jerseys too! BoxLunch launched a new collection, which includes a Clark Kent baseball jersey, that will help you unleash your inner Superman. If you’re looking for apparel featuring the last son of Krypton beyond graphic T-shirts, check out BoxLunch’s Superman apparel. The new batch of merchandise includes a bold red, vintage crewneck with “Superman” on the back, stitched in gold – you can pair that with comfy Superman pajama pants, featuring vintage illustrations of the man of steel.
Just like Superman, BoxLunch understands the importance of helping others and fighting for justice. Every $10 spent online or in stores donates a meal to someone in need through BoxLunch’s ongoing partnership with Feeding America.
RSVLTS Unleashes New Polos and High Quality Merchandise
Celebrate the Man of Steel in style with new KUNUFLEX shirts and other standout merchandise from RSVLTS. The classic lightweight, soft, and stretchy short sleeve button-downs that RSVLTS is known for now feature eight distinctive Superman designs.
But the collection doesn’t stop at shirts. RSVLTS has leveled up the gear you didn’t know you needed, until now. Rock a retro-inspired Metropolis Meteors crewneck, dry off like a hero with an Action Comics #1 golf towel or show off your super swing with a Last Son of Krypton Driver Headcover.
Whether you’re headed to your Fortress of Solitude or just your next tee time, this collection is your new secret weapon. And with San Diego Comic-Con just around the corner, there’s no better time to rep your fandom with heroic fits worthy of the convention floor.
