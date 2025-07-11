Link Tank: Shopping for Superman Flies Into Comic-Con and Bold Merch Drops

Shopping for Superman Is Flying Into San Diego Comic-Con

People collect comic books for all different reasons, whether it’s holding onto rare copies or picking up the latest by iconic authors like Grant Morrison and Tom King. After all, the vast majority of our favorite superheroes and villains originated as illustrations, published in beloved comic book series.

As we drift up, up, and away into our tech-oriented world, where kids are more interested in watching YouTube Shorts than reading about Charlotte’s Web, comic book stores are fighting to stay alive. That struggle is captured in Wes Eastin’s new movie, Shopping for Superman, which was recently awarded “Best Documentary” at the LA Film Festival’s Independent Film Showcase.

Shopping for Superman features interviews with self-proclaimed comic book geeks, including the late Jim Shooter (former Marvel Editor-in-Chief) and Kevin Eastman (co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), to name a couple. The documentary explores the importance of preserving and supporting small comic book shops; it also dives into the widely unknown origin story of comic books in America.

The film has been selected to open the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival on July 24 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. You can also catch Shopping for Superman the following week at Gen Con Indy in Indianapolis on Aug. 1.