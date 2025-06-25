Link Tank: Xbox Dives Into VR With Meta Quest 3S, Elio’s Box Office Bust, and Blade’s Future

Xbox Breaks Into VR Gaming with Meta Quest 3S

An Xbox Wire post revealed that the gaming console is partnering with Meta for a limited edition Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, furthering the expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming on Meta Quest headsets.

In what will be the first-ever limited edition release for Quest, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition bundle includes: a custom 128GB Meta Quest 3S in Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green; matching Touch Plus controllers and a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller; plus, three months free access to Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate– all for $399.99.

Microsoft is going hard on breaking Xbox into different gaming avenues; earlier this month, it announced a new handheld device for the console. And while some critics have commented on the new VR’s screen quality– as it only has a 96-degree horizontal field of view compared to the Quest 3, which has a wider, 110-degree FOV at $500– the new console still appears to be a great bang for your buck.

“‘Over the past several years, Xbox has expanded the Xbox cloud gaming experience to more places and more players. Since the announcement of the Xbox app on Quest, our goal has been to empower more people to play their favorite games whenever and wherever they want. Today, with the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, we are bringing this vision to life with a new design that celebrates Xbox’s iconic aesthetic.’”