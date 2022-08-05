New Documentary Proves The Rolling Stones Are Still Full of Surprises

Ronnie was the salvation of the Stones. He injected an energy and a sense of fun and a sense of purpose again, when he joined the band in the 70s. He was the bridge builder in the ‘80s during what they call “the Cold War.” He got the band back together again. What’s very satisfying is that he saved them and they saved him. Keith in particular, dragged him out of his addiction. When you see him up on stage now, hopefully people will feel a deeper appreciation of why he looks like he’s enjoying it. Because, this is his life’s work now. It’s the thing that he always dreamed of doing.

What’s the main difference in doing a piece with the full endorsement of the band, and the political documentaries like your Profumo scandal doc or Skinhead?

The difference between making a film about something or someone and making it with them is quite significant editorially. For directors and producers, it depends on the subject. The Stones, despite the reputations, were incredibly co-operative in the making. They didn’t draw any red lines and didn’t say “don’t go there.” We were trying to make a film that was a celebration as well. So, it wasn’t our intention to do: [in American announcer voice] That was the Rolling Stones, the truth behind the myth. We wanted to make something that was an appreciation of them.

But those films you make on an authorized basis, to make them still feel authentic and have some journalism in them and a proper sense of inquiry, you need your subjects to appreciate what you’re trying to achieve, and not think of that as a challenge to them. You need to get in a space where you’ve agreed and you’ve got a cooperative spirit. And I think we’ve got that with them, which I really loved and appreciated. They let us in to ask questions that weren’t always comfortable for them.

The Stones were fairly open about both sides of the drug experience. What did you learn about the mix of inspiration and destruction heroin brought to the band as musicians and as rock and roll mythology?

It is such a fascinating mixture, isn’t it? There is no doubt that part of the attraction of the Rolling Stones, as a cultural artifact, is this edginess they have for rock and roll fans around the world for whom rock and roll is the rawest and most pure and adrenaline-filled experience. That relationship with narcotics is part of the attraction, and it’s part of the engine of attraction. The Stones epitomize that in extraordinary ways. The truth is that they looked really cool at their most wasted. There was a wasted elegance of its own.