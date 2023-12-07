Jonathan Hickman Resets Marvel’s Mythology with G.O.D.S.

Jonathan Hickman is the most rock-solid superstar working in comics today. He is the mastermind behind arguably the best Marvel crossover of all time in Secret Wars. His splashy return to Marvel from a post-Secret Wars creator-owned break was the biggest event in superhero books in the last half-decade, relaunching a stagnant X-Men line with a monster hit in House of X and Powers of X. But X-Men wasn’t his only pitch when he came back to Marvel: he also had a big cosmic idea that Marvel greenlit alongside HoX/PoX: G.O.D.S., a sweeping new series revamping the cosmology of the Marvel Universe and reimagining how cosmic entities like Eternity or the Living Tribunal interact with the heroes we see every day. We talked with Hickman about his big idea and just how small it can be.

You’re well-known for being a very meticulous writer, but some of your success stems from how much heart you pack into the stories. What can you share about the heart at the core of G.O.D.S.?

G.O.D.S. is constructed on the spine of a traditional romantic drama, so I guess it’s built in there. People will get lost in the scale of the story and how it really jumps around from issue to issue, but there are basically four main characters who have no business being in each other’s lives but are forced to. That kind of scenario always lends itself to emotional hooks for both the characters and the readers.

You’ve talked a lot about how work done in shared universes should be additive and not destructive. You’re building a new mythology for the Marvel Universe here, using some characters and concepts from existing Marvel cosmology. How do you square the cosmic subject matter and the ground-level viewpoint?