The Unsung Heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Nothing demonstrates Luis’ contributions better than his storytelling sequences, in which he relates information via convoluted storytelling chains. Drawing from his expertise working on sitcoms such as New Girl, director Payton Reed visualizes the stories by having his performers act out Luis’s stories, with exaggeration to match the narrator’s exuberance. Honestly, if Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opened with Luis recounting all of the events of the Infinity Saga, then that movie would have earned at least one more star.

Trevor Slattery

Played by esteemed British actor Sir Ben Kingsley, Trevor Slattery may be the most controversial character in the MCU. Fans first met him as the Mandarin in Iron Man 3, in which he portrayed a villain immersed in racist Yellow Peril tropes. However, writer/director Shane Black had something much more clever in mind, using the Mandarin to satirize the American military-industrial complex. Instead of a powerful terrorist, the Mandarin was just a character played by doofus actor Trevor Slattery.

The character allows Kingsley to show off the full range of his skills. As the Mandarin, he speaks in a Southern preacher drawl, making grave pronouncements about the sins of the United States. As Trevor, he bumbles through situations and brags about his performance as King Lear (“the toast of Croydon”). Trevor’s returns in the one-shot Hail to the King and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings only cement his position as one of the best supporting characters in the MCU.

Pepper Potts

The MCU would not have happened without Pepper Potts. Yes, the first Iron Man features an undeniable performance from Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. But all of that ad-libbing and charm would fall flat if he didn’t have the right sparring partner, something he has in spades with Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts. Just look at the arc reactor change scene, in which the two exchange screwball comedy banter while performing ridiculous sci-fi action.

Over the years, Pepper has only grown in importance. She lights up the screen when she shows up at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. She sells the stakes of the time travel gambit in Avengers: Endgame by simply putting her hand on Tony’s shoulder and telling him “We got really lucky.” More than any other person on this list, Pepper Potts grounded the MCU with human stakes, helping the heroes remember why they needed to save the world in the first place.

Happy Hogan

In the comics, Happy Hogan just drives Tony Stark around, a pretty unnecessary job for a guy who can fly. That’s why it was the perfect role for director Jon Favreau to give himself in the first Iron Man, where he brought a little bit of spark to the proceedings. As the movies continue and Hogan appears in other films, he becomes a constant source of comic relief. Whether he’s falling for Aunt May or enforcing security tags on employees, Happy makes everyone happy when he’s on screen.