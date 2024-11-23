Den of Geek Hosts Historic Live Charity Auction at Big Apple Con Featuring Rare Comics and Special Guests

Join our charity auction here!

Den of Geek invites you to an unforgettable evening of comics, community, and charity as it hosts another live auction this Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. Streaming on eBay Live, this exciting event will be broadcast straight from the convention floor at Big Apple Con in New York City, a fitting location for this milestone celebration of comic book culture.

Supporting our friends at the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) and the First Responders Children’s Foundation, the auction will feature a stunning array of rare and collectible comic books spanning the golden and silver ages of comics from the 1960s through the 1980s. Among the items up for bid are sought-after titles like Toxic Avenger #10 (CGC Grade 9.6), Moon Knight #1 (CGC Grade 9.4), Star Wars #6 (CGC Grade 9.6), Iron Fist #1 (CGC Grade 9.2), Sub-Mariner #6 (CGC Grade 9.4), and Uncanny X-Men #266 (CGC Grade 9.2). Some of the items up for grabs are even signed!

The comics in this weekend’s auction were donated by some of the biggest characters at the convention—long-time collectors and experts from New York’s vibrant comics community, ensuring each piece carries a legacy as rich as its history. Other items will be on the auction block as well, including a pair of remastered, X-Men-branded Gel-Lyte III shoes from Kith & ASICS, which will go to one lucky bidder, complete with a set of Kith for Upper Deck trading cards of random rarity.