Den of Geek Hosts Historic Live Charity Auction at Big Apple Con Featuring Rare Comics and Special Guests
Don't miss a very special charity auction live from Big Apple Con, featuring tons of rare and valuable comic books!
Den of Geek invites you to an unforgettable evening of comics, community, and charity as it hosts another live auction this Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. Streaming on eBay Live, this exciting event will be broadcast straight from the convention floor at Big Apple Con in New York City, a fitting location for this milestone celebration of comic book culture.
Supporting our friends at the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) and the First Responders Children’s Foundation, the auction will feature a stunning array of rare and collectible comic books spanning the golden and silver ages of comics from the 1960s through the 1980s. Among the items up for bid are sought-after titles like Toxic Avenger #10 (CGC Grade 9.6), Moon Knight #1 (CGC Grade 9.4), Star Wars #6 (CGC Grade 9.6), Iron Fist #1 (CGC Grade 9.2), Sub-Mariner #6 (CGC Grade 9.4), and Uncanny X-Men #266 (CGC Grade 9.2). Some of the items up for grabs are even signed!
The comics in this weekend’s auction were donated by some of the biggest characters at the convention—long-time collectors and experts from New York’s vibrant comics community, ensuring each piece carries a legacy as rich as its history. Other items will be on the auction block as well, including a pair of remastered, X-Men-branded Gel-Lyte III shoes from Kith & ASICS, which will go to one lucky bidder, complete with a set of Kith for Upper Deck trading cards of random rarity.
The event will also feature an impressive lineup of special guests, including comics writers, illustrators, convention organizers, and a comics historian who will provide fascinating commentary and context about the treasures being auctioned. These guest appearances promise to enrich the experience with stories, insights, and behind-the-scenes knowledge of the comic book world, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans and collectors alike.
Proceeds from this extraordinary auction will benefit two incredible causes. The Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting booksellers and comic shop employees during challenging times. By participating in the auction, you will not only have the chance to own a piece of comic book history but also contribute to a cause that helps keep the industry thriving.
First Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances. First Responders Children’s Foundation also supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large. You can learn more about their mission here.
This is a unique opportunity to celebrate the art and culture of comics while making a meaningful impact. Be sure to join Den of Geek on Nov. 23 on eBay Live at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT for a night of fun, bidding, and giving back to the community.