Batman Comics Just Confirmed the Biggest Change to the Dark Knight in Years

Batman isn’t just the world’s greatest detective. He’s also a master of branding, someone who understands the importance of iconography. So while he’s had several different costumes throughout the years, Batman also knows that some things need to be consistent.

Such is the case with the Caped Crusader’s newest Batsuit, which was introduced by DC along with the announcement that the main Batman comic series will relaunch with a new issue #1 and a new creative team, writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jiménez. To celebrate the occasion, Jiménez has redesigned Batman’s costume, nodding back to a classic look for the Dark Knight.

Photo: DC Comics.

Batman’s now back in what many consider his definitive color scheme, with a bright blue cape and cowl to go along with a lighter grey bodysuit. This reverses the more recent course of giving Batman moodier tones, with black or dark blue highlights atop of the grey.

However, this isn’t a full throwback to the Silver Age days of Neal Adams and Jim Aparo. Jiménez forgoes the yellow circle emblem often associated with the brighter costume, opting for a large bat logo, also in blue. Jiménez keeps the trunks on the outside and, of course, doesn’t abandon the utility belt. But he adds piping along the torso and arms, as fitting the more “realistic” approach common in superhero comics today.