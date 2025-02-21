Batman Comics Just Confirmed the Biggest Change to the Dark Knight in Years
A new Batman #1 comes this September from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez, complete with a modern update on a classic costume.
Batman isn’t just the world’s greatest detective. He’s also a master of branding, someone who understands the importance of iconography. So while he’s had several different costumes throughout the years, Batman also knows that some things need to be consistent.
Such is the case with the Caped Crusader’s newest Batsuit, which was introduced by DC along with the announcement that the main Batman comic series will relaunch with a new issue #1 and a new creative team, writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jiménez. To celebrate the occasion, Jiménez has redesigned Batman’s costume, nodding back to a classic look for the Dark Knight.
Batman’s now back in what many consider his definitive color scheme, with a bright blue cape and cowl to go along with a lighter grey bodysuit. This reverses the more recent course of giving Batman moodier tones, with black or dark blue highlights atop of the grey.
However, this isn’t a full throwback to the Silver Age days of Neal Adams and Jim Aparo. Jiménez forgoes the yellow circle emblem often associated with the brighter costume, opting for a large bat logo, also in blue. Jiménez keeps the trunks on the outside and, of course, doesn’t abandon the utility belt. But he adds piping along the torso and arms, as fitting the more “realistic” approach common in superhero comics today.
For Fraction, Jiménez’s mix of modern and classic captures the book’s old-school adventure spirit.
“It’s a small shift meant to feel both classic and fresh, subtly evolving while staying true to the original design we’ve used in recent years,” Jiménez said in an announcement from DC Comics. “At the same time, I’m working on Gotham City’s visual identity, giving it a fresh approach that sets it apart from my previous takes. I’m aiming for a slight pop influence, something that subtly nods to classic stories while keeping the dark and ominous feel of contemporary Batman.”
On one hand, that pop aesthetic doesn’t sound too different than the run by Fraction’s predecessor, his frequent collaborator Chip Zdarsky. While Zdarsky’s run relied too much on the common “break down Bruce Wayne” trope, it also introduced some wild ideas, such as the evil backup Failsafe and an Into the Spider-Verse-style adventure that saw Batman meet his Animated Series and Michael Keaton variants.
But Fraction and Zdarsky want to spend less time exploring the meaning of the character and tell more straightforward stories.
“Jorge and I have a very superhero-forward kind of take on Batman,” Fraction said. “We’ve got a new Batmobile, we’ve got a new costume, we’ve got new characters, and we’ve got a lot of old ones too—good and bad; all the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. We want to celebrate it all.”
Even then, Fraction and Jiménez know they’re just scratching the surface of Batman. “Part of the reason Batman has lasted as long and has resonated as loudly as he has as a character is that he’s incredibly resilient,” Fraction said. “He can be all kinds of things to all different people all at the same time — whether that’s in the comics or in animation or in movies.”
It’s true Batman can be everything and still be Batman—resiliency is his consistency.
Batman #1 swings into comic shops in September 2025.