Batman: Bruce Wayne Works Best When He’s James Bond

Who is Bruce Wayne? Obviously, he’s the Batman, the dark avenger who was born the night Thomas and Martha Wayne were gunned down by Joe Chill in Crime Ally. But who is he when he’s not sulking in Batcaves or glowering from rooftops?

One of the best answers to that question comes in Batman #5, written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by Jorge Jiménez. In the preview pages already released by DC Comics, we see Wayne picking up scientist Annika Zeller for what they insist is not a date, but what is clearly a date, if only because the issue is titled “Date Night.” The preview pages feature a few bon mots and a daring scene of evading ninjas, all of which answer the question above. Who is Bruce Wayne? Why, he’s James Bond… at least, he’s best when he’s James Bond.

Bruce Wayne is as old as Batman himself, as the Dark Knight’s secret identity also debuted in 1939’s Detective Comics #27. In that legendary story by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Bruce Wayne acts like a bored socialite, who even Commissioner Gordon dismisses as “disinterested in everything” before the final panel reveals that he is in fact the Batman. Since that issue, most portrayals of Wayne have followed suit. To distract from his nighttime activities, Wayne pretends to be a millionaire playboy, a guy whose massive wealth leaves him shallow and reckless.

Occasionally, writers have used the millionaire playboy identity to advance a story. Batman Begins features an excellent example, when Wayne insults party guests in a drunken rant, chasing them out of his home so that Ra’s al Ghul can no longer use them as leverage. But too often, writers treat the Wayne identity as a corollary to Superman‘s mild-mannered Clark Kent persona. In the same way Clark stumbles through the Daily Planet offices and allows himself to be bullied by jerks like Steve Lombard, Bruce Wayne is a big doofus who attracts attention but achieves little. He’s a useful idiot, nothing more.