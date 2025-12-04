The Batman 2: Who Is Scarlett Johansson Playing?

That said, a few objections must be stated. Reeves has already said that The Batman 2 would feature a baddie (somewhat) new to movies, and Uma Thurman‘s Mae West-inspired take in Batman & Robin is still the best part of that film. Further, Poison Ivy isn’t really a villain anymore. In both the comics and the Harley Quinn animated show, she’s an antihero and Harley’s partner. It might feel like a step back to make her a big bad again.

Silver St. Cloud

When one thinks glamorous blonde in the world of Batman, the mind immediately goes to Silver St. Cloud. Silver St. Cloud debuted during the period in the comics in which Bruce Wayne left his stately manor and lived in a penthouse. A glamorous society woman, Silver St. Cloud drew Bruce toward his civilian identity and away from his duties atop Gotham rooftops, at least until she learned about his double-life.

Those qualities make Silver St. Cloud a natural fit for The Batman Part II, given the way the previous movie ended. Pattinson’s Wayne has little in common with the billionaire playboy persona usually associated with the character. In the same way that he ends the movie realizing that Batman needs to inspire hope, Wayne understands that he needs to honor his parents’ commitment to civic duty. Silver St. Cloud could help him do that.

Even the setting associated with St. Cloud allows room for a Matt Reeves twist. In The Batman, Wayne lives in a Wayne Tower penthouse, which gets destroyed by a letter bomb from the Riddler. The Batman Part II will probably see him doing the opposite of what he did in the comics and moving into Wayne Manor. Bruce will need a guide to help him navigate Gotham society and Silver St. Cloud may be the girl to do it.

Andrea Beaumont/Phantasm

The cool Bat-fans know that Batman: The Animated Series is the best incarnation of the Dark Knight. So important is that series that Reeves recently teamed with TAS co-creator Bruce Timm to make a spiritual sequel, Batman: Caped Crusader. So it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for Reeves to cast Johansson as one of that show’s most important characters: Andrea Beaumont a.k.a. the Phantasm.

As seen in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, a young Bruce Wayne met and fell for Andrea Beaumont shortly after his return to Gotham after his years training to become Batman. So taken by Beaumont is he that he even considers giving up his quest for justice and allowing himself a happy life. That chance at happiness is stolen from him when Andrea’s father takes her away to escape his mob ties, leading Beaumont to eventually become the vengeful Phantasm.