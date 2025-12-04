The Batman 2: Who Is Scarlett Johansson Playing?
We run down the possibilities as Scarlett Johansson comes to Gotham City.
Scarlett Johansson has left the MCU and come to the DC Universe! Well, sort of. The former Black Widow will star alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman Part II, Matt Reeves’ more grounded take on Gotham City. Whenever a major star joins an established comic book franchise, theories about potential characters flood the internet. That’s even more true with The Batman Part II, as Reeves’ unique approach not only brings in deep cuts from the comics, but also leaves plenty of room for unique interpretations on even established characters.
Even with all of those possibilities, here are the six denizens of Gotham City that we could see ScarJo play in The Batman Part II.
Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy
Going all the way back to Cesar Romero and Burgess Meredith playing Joker and Penguin on the ’60s Batman show, stars who come to Gotham play baddies. So when an actress of Johansson’s caliber signs onto The Batman, most expect that she’ll play the most popular villainess who isn’t Catwoman or Harley Quinn: Poison Ivy.
Although the comic book version of Poison Ivy has the ability to control plants, which makes her a strange fit in Reeves’s world without superpowers, one could imagine Johansson playing an eco-terrorist with botanical bombs of some sort. Like Paul Dano‘s the Riddler, this Poison Ivy could be someone with a just cause who goes about it in a way that challenges Batman both physically and thematically.
That said, a few objections must be stated. Reeves has already said that The Batman 2 would feature a baddie (somewhat) new to movies, and Uma Thurman‘s Mae West-inspired take in Batman & Robin is still the best part of that film. Further, Poison Ivy isn’t really a villain anymore. In both the comics and the Harley Quinn animated show, she’s an antihero and Harley’s partner. It might feel like a step back to make her a big bad again.
Silver St. Cloud
When one thinks glamorous blonde in the world of Batman, the mind immediately goes to Silver St. Cloud. Silver St. Cloud debuted during the period in the comics in which Bruce Wayne left his stately manor and lived in a penthouse. A glamorous society woman, Silver St. Cloud drew Bruce toward his civilian identity and away from his duties atop Gotham rooftops, at least until she learned about his double-life.
Those qualities make Silver St. Cloud a natural fit for The Batman Part II, given the way the previous movie ended. Pattinson’s Wayne has little in common with the billionaire playboy persona usually associated with the character. In the same way that he ends the movie realizing that Batman needs to inspire hope, Wayne understands that he needs to honor his parents’ commitment to civic duty. Silver St. Cloud could help him do that.
Even the setting associated with St. Cloud allows room for a Matt Reeves twist. In The Batman, Wayne lives in a Wayne Tower penthouse, which gets destroyed by a letter bomb from the Riddler. The Batman Part II will probably see him doing the opposite of what he did in the comics and moving into Wayne Manor. Bruce will need a guide to help him navigate Gotham society and Silver St. Cloud may be the girl to do it.
Andrea Beaumont/Phantasm
The cool Bat-fans know that Batman: The Animated Series is the best incarnation of the Dark Knight. So important is that series that Reeves recently teamed with TAS co-creator Bruce Timm to make a spiritual sequel, Batman: Caped Crusader. So it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for Reeves to cast Johansson as one of that show’s most important characters: Andrea Beaumont a.k.a. the Phantasm.
As seen in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, a young Bruce Wayne met and fell for Andrea Beaumont shortly after his return to Gotham after his years training to become Batman. So taken by Beaumont is he that he even considers giving up his quest for justice and allowing himself a happy life. That chance at happiness is stolen from him when Andrea’s father takes her away to escape his mob ties, leading Beaumont to eventually become the vengeful Phantasm.
Beaumont would be a great role for Johansson because it would give her a chance to play two types of characters. As Beaumont, she could play a socialite similar to Silver St. Cloud, a woman who offers Bruce a different path. And as Phantasm, she could exercise the action chops she developed in the MCU, getting to have her own cool fight sequences with Batman.
Gilda Dent/Holiday
Okay, this one takes some explaining. For most of her existence, Gilda Gold was just the doomed fiancee of Harvey Dent, the good girl who lost the man of her dreams when he was transformed into Two-Face. Sometimes, when Harvey seems to get treatment and cures himself of the Two-Face identity, Gilda marries him but lives in fear that his other identity will resurface (as it always does).
That’s more or less how Gilda seems throughout most of The Long Halloween, the classic story by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale that influenced The Batman. But as Batman investigates murders of the Falcone crime family by someone dubbed the Holiday Killer, the trail leads to Gilda. Batman discovers Gilda’s past with the Falcone family before she married Harvey, a past that eventually drives her to take revenge as the Holiday Killer.
Not only does The Batman draw inspiration from The Long Halloween, but it also dove into the twisted history of the Falcone family, making Gilda a natural fit. That said, even as Holiday, Gilda is second-fiddle to Two-Face, which makes her unlikely for Johansson. Also, some of Gilda’s themes, if not plot points, were grafted onto Sofia Falcone’s story in The Penguin, carried by an incredible performance by Cristin Milioti. Great as Johansson is, she may not want to follow too closely to that award-winning take.
Dr. Hilda Strange
As The Batman showed, Reeves has no problem playing around with comic lore. He made Selina Kyle into the daughter of Carmine Falcone and made the Penguin Oz Cobb instead of Oswald Cobblepot. And given the lack of great female villains in the Batman stable, we wouldn’t put it past Reeves to gender flip a character to suit Johansson.
If so, a great choice may be Dr. Hugo Strange, the psychologist who gets inside of Bruce Wayne’s head. The character fits the more psychological nature of Reeves’s movies and hasn’t been in previous films, making him ripe for adaptation, even if he has to become Hilda or Hugette for Johansson.
Again, though, two issues stand in the way. Theo Rossi’s creepy psychologist Dr. Rush in The Penguin sure felt a lot like Hugo Strange, so Reeves may have some plans for him there. Second, whenever we think of a blond psychologist who gets inside Batman’s head, only one name comes to mind: Dr. Chase Meridian, Nicole Kidman‘s character from Batman Forever. And not even Johansson could take on a character so complex that her first name describes what she does.
I guess we’ll just need to wait until an official casting announcement gets released.