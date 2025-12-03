The Batman Actor Catches Strays Over “Weak Sauce” Performance

Paul Dano, who has come across as a real sweetheart to date, caught some strays this week during a new interview with director Quentin Tarantino.

The Kill Bill director was chatting happily about his top films of the century on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, but after he ranked There Will Be Blood at number five, he didn’t hold back when explaining why the acclaimed Paul Thomas Anderson movie wasn’t higher on his list.

“There Will Be Blood would stand a good chance at being number one or number two if it didn’t have a big, giant flaw in it… and the flaw is Paul Dano,” he said. “Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander [with Daniel Day-Lewis], but it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander. [Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. The weakest fucking actor in SAG.”

First of all, this is Jared Leto erasure. Secondly, Tarantino is entitled to his opinion, but his comments seem unnecessarily mean. Later, he even described Dano as “the limpest dick in the world” and added, “I don’t care for him, I don’t care for Owen Wilson, and I don’t care for Matthew Lillard.”